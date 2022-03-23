Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms, Austin, TX March 15, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wealth Stack is a B2B financial software company focused on disrupting the 401-k market and providing digital solutions that help small businesses meet CalSavers and other state's regulatory requirements to offer benefits while also helping millions of Americans access the financial education they deserve. Wealth Stack partners with small businesses owners to set up no hassle, all digital corporate retirement benefit plans wealthstack.us. Wealth Stack has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.
Andrew Glaze, CFA the CEO & Founder of Wealth Stack, was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Andrew currently serves on the board of NASDAQ:MDIA and formerly served on the board of NASDAQ:NCMI. Criteria for acceptance to the Forbes Finance Council include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Andrew into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Andrew will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Andrew will also be invited to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Andrew's first piece on Forbes.com can be found here.
"I am excited about joining the Forbes Finance Council, which will shine a spotlight on Wealth Stack and all the exciting ways that we help small business owners across the country. My joining the Forbes Finance Council further cements my role as a leader and teacher in the finance community," said Andrew of his role on the Finance Council.
ABOUT WEALTH STACK
Wealth Stack wealthstack.us is a Veteran owned SEC-registered financial platform designed to provide small business owners across America with a high-quality digital IRA solution that attracts & retains talent and provides access to capital all from the convenience of your mobile phone. Wealth Stack believes that planning for your financial future is imperative. LinkedIn The Wealth Stack app was created to help communities across America build wealth the smart way, and features video lessons taught by diverse finance experts, as well as a trading platform and guidance on how to use the trading platform to create long term wealth. The Founders of Wealth Stack are Veterans from the Army (West Point) and the United States Marine Corps and share a common commitment to service that is at the heart of the Wealth Stack Platform. You can invest in our Company here: Start Engine
