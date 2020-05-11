Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is used to playing games, but this time will do so in an electronic and remote environment with the goal of adding to $1.8 million in donations that his FEEDHOU campaign already has brought to the Houston Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, May 12, the famed ballplayer will host a 24-hour charity live stream on Twitch – the popular online streaming platform – where he and other celebrity participants will battle it out in a virtual arena.