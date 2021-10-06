SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the summer, Valencia Hotel Group's annual signature promotion of Poptails was back again with a purpose. Each of the hotels at Valencia Hotel Group put a different spin on this initiative and partnered with local not for profits in each of their cities. The annual offering took a percentage of sales from Poptail beverages sold and donated back to their communities.
As summer began, the hotels at Valencia Hotel Group started to see the weekend and leisure start to travel enjoying staycation or nearcations and staying close to home. Several of those reservations booked the unique "Poptails with a Purpose" package, allowing the hotels to make these donations.
With over $4,500 raised over the course of the summer, the money raised will be donated to each non-profit in each city over the next few weeks. Poptails with a Purpose beneficiaries for 2021 were the Baylor Scott and White Irving Foundation in Irving, Scotty's House in Bryan/College Station, Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley, Partnerships for Children in Austin, CASA of the South Plains in Lubbock and the San Antonio Food Bank.
"One of our core values at Valencia Hotel Group is connecting our hotels to the communities where we are built. Our hotels have a proven ability to give back through creative connections through special events and promotions like 'Poptails with a Purpose,'" said Amy Trench, Corporate Director of Brand Marketing and PR.
