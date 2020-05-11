rci_hospitality_holdings_inc_logo.jpg

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

 By RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020 and filed its corresponding Form 10-Q. RCI also updated its response to the coronavirus situation.

2Q20 results are not comparable to prior periods. All company club and restaurant subsidiaries had to close in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no conference call this quarter.

Key Points

  • EPS: 2Q20 basic and diluted loss per share of $0.37. Non-GAAP* basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.47. The quarter included an $8.2 million non-cash impairment of clubs and restaurants triggered by the pandemic, partially offset by a $1.4 million income tax benefit.
  • Revenues: 2Q20 total revenues of $40.4 million. Nightclubs contributed $31.4 million and Bombshells $8.8 million.
  • Cash: $9.8 million in cash and $3.6 million in accounts receivable ($2.6 million of which is income tax refundable) at March 31, 2020.
  • Share Repurchases: 132,719 shares at an average price of $15.42, all of which were acquired before club and restaurant subsidiaries closed.
  • Reopenings: Based upon the small sampling of early openings in Texas, revenues seem favorable despite 25% occupancy restrictions. As of today, nine Bombshells restaurants and Club Onyx Houston (operating as a restaurant) have reopened. The 10th Bombshells is expected to reopen Thursday, May 14.
  • Employment: To date, subsidiaries have reemployed more than 700 full and part time staff. This was particularly significant for those who had not yet received unemployment or stimulus checks. Subsidiaries plan to return all employees to work as soon as possible.
  • Working Capital: Based on our current working capital and current store openings, we believe we have enough resources to fund operations through the end of Fiscal 2020. Please see our 10-Q for further discussion.

CEO Comment

"After coming to a full stop in March, we're encouraged by what's happening two months later," said Eric Langan, President & CEO. "Stay-at-home restrictions are easing in Texas and other parts of the country. Our subsidiaries are doing everything they can to reopen as many units and rehire as many people as possible. We are not taking our reopenings lightly. First and foremost, we are concerned about the health and well-being of our employees and guests."

COVID-19 Update

As part of our COVID-19 plan, RCI and its subsidiaries instituted the following measures to significantly reduce cash outlays:

  • Furloughed more than 1,900 club and restaurant employees, except for a limited number of managers. With locations reopening, some of these employees have been or are in the process of being rehired.
  • Reduced pay of the approximately 100 remaining salaried and hourly employees to 75% of previous levels
  • Deferred Board of Director compensation
  • Arranged for deferment of principal and interest payment from major lenders and deferral agreements with others, as well as from landlords in the small number of locations where subsidiaries rent
  • Deferred or modified certain fixed monthly expenses such as insurance, rent, and taxes, among others
  • Canceled certain additional expenses such as advertising, cable, and pest control, among others

As of the release of this report, we do not know the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses due to the uncertainty about the spread of the virus. Lower sales, as caused by social distancing guidelines, could lead to adverse financial results. However, we will continually monitor and evaluate the situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted.

2Q20 Statement of Operations (All comparisons are to 2Q19 unless otherwise noted)

Revenues

  • Consolidated revenues of $40.4 million declined 9.8% primarily due to lost sales caused by the pandemic. Nightclubs segment revenue of $31.4 million declined 15.3%. Bombshells segment revenue of $8.8 million increased 17.0%.
  • Prior to the stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines imposed by federal, state and local governments, revenues for the first 10 weeks of 2Q20 increased 11.8% on a consolidated basis, 5.0% for Nightclubs (38 units), and 45.4% for Bombshells (10 units).
  • Bombshells total sales during the first 10 weeks of 2Q20 benefitted from four new locations in the Houston area (I-10, Tomball, Katy, and US 59) and a 3.6% increase in same-store sales.

Operating Expenses & Margin

  • Total operating expenses were 106.1% of consolidated revenues compared to 75.1% primarily due to lost sales caused by the pandemic, the impairment, and other factors.
  • Salaries and wages were 30.2% compared to 26.6% primarily reflecting lower revenues.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were 35.7% compared to 32.0% primarily due to a combination of lower revenues and fixed costs.
  • Other net charges totaled $8.2 million as a result of impairments compared to other net gains of $1.0 million from the sale of two real estate properties. We considered the pandemic a triggering event in the assessment of recoverability of the goodwill, indefinite-lived intangibles and long-lived tangible assets in our clubs and restaurants.
  • Operating margin was (6.1%) compared to 24.9%. Excluding impairment charges, amortization of intangibles, and gain on disposal of assets, non-GAAP operating margin was 14.5% compared to 23.1%.

Interest Expense, Income Taxes & Share Count

  • Interest expense of $2.5 million decreased 7.0% due to a lower debt balance year over year.
  • Income taxes were a $1.4 million benefit compared to a $1.9 million expense. Our estimated tax rate for FY20 was revised to 7.6% from 21.8%. The cumulative effect of the change was recognized in 2Q20.
  • Weighted average number of common shares outstanding of 9.2 million declined 4.7% due to share repurchases over the last 12 months.

March 31, 2020 Balance Sheet (All comparisons are to December 31, 2Q19 unless otherwise noted)

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $9.8 million compared to $13.2 million. The decline primarily reflects lower net cash flow from operations caused by the pandemic.
  • Long-term debt of $140.4 million compared to $141.8 million. The decline primarily reflects 2Q20 scheduled debt paydowns.
  • March 31, 2020 long-term debt (including loan origination costs) was comprised of $89.2 million (62.9% of total LT debt) secured by real estate, $26.8 million (18.9%) in seller-financing, $14.5 million (10.2%) unsecured, $8.5 million (6.0%) secured by other assets, and $2.8 million (2.0%) remaining from the Texas Comptroller Settlement.
  • Fiscal 2020 debt maturities at March 31, 2020 were $3.2 million in the amortization schedule and $2.1 million in realty balloons.
  • During 2Q20, $2.0 million in non-realty balloons were extended to FY21. Subsequent to the quarter, all bank debt was deferred for 90 days.

Subsequent to 2Q20, subsidiaries also terminated definitive agreements to acquire the assets and related real estate of a top gentlemen's club located in the Northeast Corridor.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) settlement of lawsuits, and (e) impairment of assets. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) impairment of assets, and (g) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 7.6% and 22.1% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) impairment of assets. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
  • Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

Notes

  • All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) our ability to maintain compliance with the filing requirements of the SEC and the Nasdaq Stock Market, (vii) the impact and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, and (viii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and its latest Form 10-Q as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)


























For the Three Months Ended March 31,


For the Six Months Ended March 31,






2020


2019


2020


2019






Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue

Revenues


















Sales of alcoholic beverages


$  16,919


41.9%


$  18,486


41.2%


$  37,662


42.4%


$  36,796


41.4%


Sales of food and merchandise


6,479


16.0%


6,439


14.4%


13,926


15.7%


12,129


13.7%


Service revenues


14,348


35.5%


16,979


37.9%


31,541


35.5%


34,310


38.6%


Other


2,680


6.6%


2,922


6.5%


5,691


6.4%


5,614


6.3%



Total revenues


40,426


100.0%


44,826


100.0%


88,820


100.0%


88,849


100.0%

Operating expenses


















Cost of goods sold



















Alcoholic beverages sold


3,435


20.3%


3,790


20.5%


7,581


20.1%


7,526


20.5%



Food and merchandise sold


2,239


34.6%


2,308


35.8%


4,792


34.4%


4,292


35.4%



Service and other


108


0.6%


94


0.5%


185


0.5%


186


0.5%




Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)


5,782


14.3%


6,192


13.8%


12,558


14.1%


12,004


13.5%


Salaries and wages


12,222


30.2%


11,908


26.6%


25,445


28.6%


24,004


27.0%


Selling, general and administrative


14,450


35.7%


14,341


32.0%


30,981


34.9%


28,368


31.9%


Depreciation and amortization


2,257


5.6%


2,200


4.9%


4,461


5.0%


4,253


4.8%


Other charges (gains), net


8,190


20.3%


(981)


-2.2%


8,164


9.2%


(2,078)


-2.3%



Total operating expenses


42,901


106.1%


33,660


75.1%


81,609


91.9%


66,551


74.9%

Income (loss) from operations


(2,475)


-6.1%


11,166


24.9%


7,211


8.1%


22,298


25.1%

Other income (expenses)


















Interest expense


(2,459)


-6.1%


(2,645)


-5.9%


(4,944)


-5.6%


(5,166)


-5.8%


Interest income


85


0.2%


75


0.2%


183


0.2%


126


0.1%


Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(62)


-0.2%


77


0.2%


(134)


-0.2%


(370)


-0.4%

Income (loss) before income taxes


(4,911)


-12.1%


8,673


19.3%


2,316


2.6%


16,888


19.0%

Income tax expense (benefit)


(1,418)


-3.5%


1,930


4.3%


175


0.2%


3,741


4.2%

Net income (loss)


(3,493)


-8.6%


6,743


15.0%


2,141


2.4%


13,147


14.8%

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests


41


0.1%


(8)


0.0%


41


0.0%


(68)


-0.1%

Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders


$  (3,452)


-8.5%


$    6,735


15.0%


$    2,182


2.5%


$  13,079


14.7%





















Earnings (loss) per share


















Basic and diluted


$    (0.37)




$      0.70




$      0.24




$      1.35























Weighted average shares outstanding


















Basic and diluted


9,225




9,679




9,274




9,696























Dividends per share


$      0.04




$      0.03




$      0.07




$      0.06



 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)












For the Three Months


For the Six Months



Ended March 31,


Ended March 31,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA




Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders


$ (3,452)


$    6,735


$    2,182


$  13,079

Income tax expense (benefit)


(1,418)


1,930


175


3,741

Interest expense, net


2,374


2,570


4,761


5,040

Settlement of lawsuits


-


84


24


144

Impairment of assets


8,210


-


8,210


-

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(7)


(1,065)


(37)


(2,222)

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities


62


(77)


134


370

Gain on insurance


(13)


-


(33)


-

Depreciation and amortization


2,257


2,200


4,461


4,253

Adjusted EBITDA


$   8,013


$  12,377


$  19,877


$  24,405










Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income




Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders


$ (3,452)


$    6,735


$    2,182


$  13,079

Amortization of intangibles


157


153


313


309

Settlement of lawsuits


-


84


24


144

Impairment of assets


8,210


-


8,210


-

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(7)


(1,065)


(37)


(2,222)

Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities


62


(77)


134


370

Gain on insurance


(13)


-


(33)


-

Net income tax effect of adjustments above


(633)


223


(659)


333

Non-GAAP net income


$   4,324


$    6,053


$  10,134


$  12,013










Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

Diluted shares


9,225


9,679


9,274


9,696

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share


$   (0.37)


$      0.70


$      0.24


$      1.35

Amortization of intangibles


0.02


0.02


0.03


0.03

Settlement of lawsuits


-


0.01


0.00


0.01

Impairment of assets


0.89


-


0.89


-

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(0.00)


(0.11)


(0.00)


(0.23)

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.01


(0.01)


0.01


0.04

Gain on insurance


(0.00)


-


(0.00)


-

Net income tax effect of adjustments above


(0.07)


0.02


(0.07)


0.03

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


$      0.47


$      0.63


$      1.09


$      1.24










Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income

Income (loss) from operations


$ (2,475)


$  11,166


$    7,211


$  22,298

Amortization of intangibles


157


153


313


309

Settlement of lawsuits


-


84


24


144

Impairment of assets


8,210


-


8,210


-

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(7)


(1,065)


(37)


(2,222)

Gain on insurance


(13)


-


(33)


-

Non-GAAP operating income


$   5,872


$  10,338


$  15,688


$  20,529










Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin


GAAP operating margin


-6.1%


24.9%


8.1%


25.1%

Amortization of intangibles


0.4%


0.3%


0.4%


0.3%

Settlement of lawsuits


0.0%


0.2%


0.0%


0.2%

Impairment of assets


20.3%


0.0%


9.2%


0.0%

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


0.0%


-2.4%


0.0%


-2.5%

Gain on insurance


0.0%


0.0%


0.0%


0.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin


14.5%


23.1%


17.7%


23.1%










Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow

Net cash provided by operating activities


$   1,708


$    9,519


$  11,981


$  20,971

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures


1,090


741


2,111


1,117

Free cash flow


$       618


$    8,778


$    9,870


$  19,854

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)














For the Three Months


For the Six Months




Ended March 31,


Ended March 31,




2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenues










Nightclubs


$  31,367


$  37,047


$  69,226


$  74,775


Bombshells


8,803


7,527


19,153


13,540


Other


256


252


441


534




$  40,426


$  44,826


$  88,820


$  88,849











Income (loss) from operations










Nightclubs


$    2,314


$  15,078


$  16,090


$  30,465


Bombshells


690


738


2,263


857


Other


(178)


(176)


(385)


(295)


General corporate


(5,301)


(4,474)


(10,757)


(8,729)




$  (2,475)


$  11,166


$    7,211


$  22,298

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION

($ in thousands)
























For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total


Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total

Income (loss) from operations


$    2,314


$        690


$ (178)


$   (5,301)


$  (2,475)


$  15,078


$        738


$ (176)


$ (4,474)


$  11,166

Amortization of intangibles


57


4


96


-


157


-


-


-


153


153

Settlement of lawsuits


-


-


-


-


-


84


-


-


-


84

Impairment of assets


7,965


245


-


-


8,210


-


-


-


-


-

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(3)


-


-


(4)


(7)


(1,000)


1


5


(71)


(1,065)

Gain on insurance


-


-


-


(13)


(13)


-


-


-


-


-

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$  10,333


$        939


$   (82)


$   (5,318)


$    5,872


$  14,162


$        739


$ (171)


$ (4,392)


$  10,338






















GAAP operating margin


7.4%


7.8%


-69.5%


-13.1%


-6.1%


40.7%


9.8%


-69.8%


-10.0%


24.9%

Non-GAAP operating margin


32.9%


10.7%


-32.0%


-13.2%


14.5%


38.2%


9.8%


-67.9%


-9.8%


23.1%













































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020


For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2019



Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total


Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total

Income (loss) from operations


$  16,090


$    2,263


$ (385)


$ (10,757)


$    7,211


$  30,465


$        857


$ (295)


$ (8,729)


$  22,298

Amortization of intangibles


114


8


191


-


313


-


-


-


309


309

Settlement of lawsuits


24


-


-


-


24


129


3


-


12


144

Impairment of assets


7,965


245


-


-


8,210


-


-


-


-


-

Gain on sale of businesses and assets


-


-


-


(37)


(37)


(2,152)


1


-


(71)


(2,222)

Gain on insurance


(20)


-


-


(13)


(33)


-


-


-


-


-

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$  24,173


$    2,516


$ (194)


$ (10,807)


$  15,688


$  28,442


$        861


$ (295)


$ (8,479)


$  20,529






















GAAP operating margin


23.2%


11.8%


-87.3%


-12.1%


8.1%


40.7%


6.3%


-55.2%


-9.8%


25.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin


34.9%


13.1%


-44.0%


-12.2%


17.7%


38.0%


6.4%


-55.2%


-9.5%


23.1%

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)
















For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended





March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019


March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss)


$        (3,493)


$           6,743


$           2,141


$        13,147

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash









provided by operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization


2,257


2,200


4,461


4,253


Deferred tax expense (credit)


(1,005)


673


(1,155)


1,131


Gain on sale of businesses and assets


(6)


(1,021)


(36)


(2,197)


Impairment of assets


8,210


-


8,210


-


Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities


62


(77)


134


370


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


68


107


129


202


Deferred rent expense


-


47


-


189


Noncash lease expense


496


-


825


-


Gain on insurance


(13)


-


(33)


-


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable


(428)


4


1,917


1,727



Inventories


4


(19)


(137)


(182)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets


1,275


1,611


2,840


3,550



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities


(5,719)


(749)


(7,315)


(1,219)


Net cash provided by operating activities


1,708


9,519


11,981


20,971

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets


54


1,621


105


2,866

Proceeds from insurance


13


-


945


-

Proceeds from notes receivable


46


36


403


68

Issuance of note receivable


-


(420)


-


(420)

Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets


(1,265)


(6,607)


(5,323)


(13,902)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


-


-


-


(13,500)


Net cash used in investing activities


(1,152)


(5,370)


(3,870)


(24,888)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from long-term debt


562


4,644


880


10,296

Payments on long-term debt


(2,016)


(8,008)


(4,097)


(13,287)

Purchase of treasury stock


(2,047)


(1,606)


(8,488)


(1,961)

Payment of dividends


(368)


(291)


(647)


(582)

Payment of loan origination costs


-


(20)


-


(20)

Distribution to noncontrolling interests


(21)


-


(31)


-


Net cash used in financing activities


(3,890)


(5,281)


(12,383)


(5,554)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


(3,334)


(1,132)


(4,272)


(9,471)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD


13,159


9,387


14,097


17,726

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD


$           9,825


$           8,255


$           9,825


$           8,255

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)
















March 31,


September 30,


March 31,






2020


2019


2019

ASSETS







Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$      9,825


$       14,097


$      8,255


Accounts receivable, net


3,559


6,289


5,579


Current portion of notes receivable


675


954


1,142


Inventories


2,735


2,598


2,597


Prepaid insurance


2,805


5,446


2,097


Other current assets


2,343


2,521


1,521


Assets held for sale


4,825


2,866


668



Total current assets


26,767


34,771


21,859

Property and equipment, net


182,234


183,956


191,966

Operating lease right-of-use assets


26,485


-


-

Notes receivable, net of current portion


4,087


4,211


3,859

Goodwill


47,109


53,630


55,271

Intangibles, net


74,251


75,951


76,441

Other assets


963


1,118


1,477




Total assets


$  361,896


$     353,637


$  350,873











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities








Accounts payable


$      2,805


$         3,810


$      3,632


Accrued liabilities


8,671


14,644


9,911


Current portion of long-term debt


14,771


15,754


10,447


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


1,552


-


-



Total current liabilities


27,799


34,208


23,990

Deferred tax liability, net


20,503


21,658


21,970

Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

125,669


127,774


139,371

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


26,275


-


-

Other long-term liabilities


374


1,696


1,606



Total liabilities


200,620


185,336


186,937











Commitments and contingencies

















Equity









Preferred stock


-


-


-


Common stock


91


96


96


Additional paid-in capital


52,829


61,312


62,252


Retained earnings


108,584


107,049


101,623



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity


161,504


168,457


163,971


Noncontrolling interests


(228)


(156)


(35)



Total equity


161,276


168,301


163,936




Total liabilities and equity


$  361,896


$     353,637


$  350,873

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags