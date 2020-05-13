STAFFORD, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Municipal School District announces they are hosting a virtual hiring event on May 19th, 2020 from 9 A.M. – 5 P.M. CST. The event will take place at LaborConnect.net. You can learn more or register on the event page.
Candidates participating in the event will have the opportunity to video chat with Hiring Managers for the district. The goal of the event is to display the many opportunities available and to show why Stafford MSD is a great place to work.
A full list of teaching opportunities with Stafford MSD:
- 1ST GRADE MATH/SCIENCE TEACHER
- 2ND GRADE, BILINGUAL CHINESE MATH/SCIENCE TEACHER
- 2ND GRADE, ELAR/SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER
- 2ND GRADE, SELF-CONTAINED TEACHER
- 4TH GRADE ELAR/SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHER
- 5TH GRADE SOCIAL STUDIES/SCIENCE TEACHER
- ASSISTANT SPEECH PATHOLOGIST
- ATHLETIC TRAINER/SPORTS MEDICINE
- ·BILINGUAL DIAGNOSTICIAN
- CHOIR TEACHER
- CTE BUSINESS EDUCATION TEACHER
- DAYCARE DIRECTOR
- DAYCARE TEACHER
- ELAR INTERVENTIONALIST
- ELEMENTARY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL
- ELEMENTARY INCLUSION TEACHER
- KINDERGARTEN TEACHER
- LIFE SKILLS TEACHER
- MUSIC TEACHER
- PRE-K 3 TEACHER
- PRE-K 4 TEACHER
- SOCIAL WORKER
- SPED/ SECONDARY MATH
It isn't required to participate in the event, but they encourage all interested candidates to apply for positions before the day of the event. They can apply here:
https://apps2.winocular.com/stafford/jobs/JobPost.exe?Action=page1&ini=jobs
Hidden between the metropolis of Houston and the growing East Fort Bend County, Stafford Municipal School District maintains its small-school environment while addressing the educational needs of the 21st century. Whether you excel in academics, arts, robotics, or athletics, we have an experience for you that will enhance your future!
For more information, press only:
Tera Bressler
281.261.9200
239748@email4pr.com
For more information on Event:
https://events.laborconnect.net/stafford-msd-hiring-event.html?e=YCPRW5BC&c=CPSUDUKW6O&cbResetParam=1&ims=Stafford-PR&utm_campaign=YCPRW5BC&utm_source=Press+Release&utm_medium=Generic