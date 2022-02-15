AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicole Leonard Córdoba, R. Kent Love, and Ryan Yergensen, associates of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, have been accepted to the Austin Bar/Austin Young Lawyers Association (AYLA) 2022 Leadership Academy. The Academy will start with orientation Feb. 18 and will consist of five classes and a retreat.
"We are extremely proud of Nicole, Kent, and Ryan for being selected to partake in the Austin Bar Association/AYLA Leadership Academy. They have shown the initiative and possess the skillset and desire to truly impact the legal field and their community," said Thomas J. Bond and Gregory J. Casas, both managers in the firm's Austin office, in a joint statement.
According to Austin Bar Association/AYLA, the Leadership Academy was established to assist Austin-area lawyers serve the Bar, make a difference in their community, and promote professional development. Each year, approximately 20-30 members are selected from applications submitted by lawyers of all firm sizes, areas of practice, and levels of experience.
"It's an honor to be selected to be part of the Austin Bar Association/AYLA 2022 Leadership Academy. We look forward to participating in the professional development and leadership program and implementing the lessons learned in our community, our legal practices, and beyond," Córdoba, Love, and Yergensen said in a joint statement.
Córdoba is a member of the Appeals & Legal Issues Practice. Prior to joining the firm, she clerked for Chief Justice Nathan Hecht of the Supreme Court of Texas.
Yergensen, a member of the Corporate Practice, counsels clients on matters related to domestic and international transactions, public and private security transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructure and governance matters. He has represented clients in a variety of industries, including technology startups and publicly traded organizations.
Love, a member of the Litigation Practice, focuses his practice on general litigation matters, representing clients in both state and federal courts, as well as in arbitrations. Love's broad experience covers cases involving general business disputes, contract disputes, misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder disputes, covenants not to compete, fraud, landlord-tenant disputes, and construction litigation.
