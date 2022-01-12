DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated International Payroll (iiPay), a market leader in cloud-based global payroll solutions, announced that the company earned an award as the winner of Reward Strategy's Global Payroll Award 2021. This is one of several awards that iiPay achieved in the past several years, a mark of its increasing leadership in the global payroll market.
"Congratulations to iiPay for winning the Global Payroll Award, an important category in which an expert panel of judges evaluated payroll solutions focused on innovation that brings tangible value to clients, said Reward Strategy leader Amber-Ainsley Pritchard. "We received compelling submissions for the Global Payroll Award, but iiPay distinguished itself through market leadership in fostering true partnerships with clients, standardizing global payroll processes, and leveraging its innovative technology to ensure increased payroll accuracy and compliance."
iiPay earned the Global Payroll Award based on its focus on simplifying global payroll for clients. There is increased demand in the payroll industry on automation, workflow, international reporting, analytics, and compliance. Multi-country payroll, reporting, and compliance are complex. iiPay puts clients first and recognizes their clients' business challenges, provides expertise in complex international payroll, delivers operational excellence using a single, innovative technology platform to unify global payroll processes for clients across the globe.
"iiPay is honored to have been selected for Reward Strategy's 2021 Global Payroll Award," said Curtis Holmes, Chief Operating Officer, iiPay. "This award recognizes iiPay's relentless focus on changing the payroll experience for our clients to be a superior, reliable experience with less risk. Our proven operating model delivers continuous focus on technological innovation combined with an exceptional team. Payroll is about people and culture, and we are committed to enabling our client partners to integrate payroll into its corporate fabric."
This recent award builds on iiPay's selection last year as Global Payroll Supplier of the Year by the Global Payroll Association (GPA). Judges for such awards from Reward Strategy and GPA have years of payroll experience as leaders in their fields. They recognize excellence and can ascertain levels of distinction for the best of leadership, teamwork and innovation.
iiPay enables clients to implement best practices and comply with local regulations. iiPay's central operations provide follow-the-sun client support, up-to-date legislation updates, process expertise, and ease of implementation with a more intuitive software solution. iiPay global workflow unifies data across payrolls in every country. Insights Analytics and dashboards present iiPay clients advanced analytics, from amalgamated international business perspectives to deep dives into specific elements. iiPay's self-service portal allows clients' employees to review documentation and edit their information instantly and securely from any web-connected device.
About iiPay
iiPay is a service-focused global payroll provider driven by cloud-based technology. iiPay's solution empowers Payroll, HR, and Finance professionals with advanced data management, analytics, business intelligence, and reporting on any global payroll data at any time. iiPay reduces complexity, centralizes, simplifies multi-country payroll processes, and ensures payroll compliance in every country served. iiPay strives to be a true partner and an extension of their client's payroll team. iiPay currently provides fully managed global payroll services in more than 170 countries. iiPay's relentless focus on service reflects the vision of the company to simplify global payroll – For Business. For People.
