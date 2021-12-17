RICAHRDSON, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, December 9, 2021, Goliath hosted over 35 non-profit professionals at Cloud 9 Cafe in Reunion Tower for their inaugural holiday philanthropy initiative, "Giving On Top," reception. While overlooking the beautiful view of downtown Dallas, the evening celebrated ten organizations that were the winners of Goliath's holiday toy and game giveaway.
The non-profit organizations selected were:
After-School All-Stars North Texas
Dallas-Fort Worth Urban League Young Professionals
Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas
Ronald McDonald House of Dallas
To be considered, each organization completed an application and video submission. The videos were posted to Goliath's YouTube channel, where the public then voted for their favorite organization. The videos garnered thousands of views, likes, and comments.
"Each video was so special, as they certainly showcased the unique mission of each non-profit. It was heartwarming to see the breadth of organizations serving children and families here in North Texas, and to be a part of that impact is powerful," said Mary Higbe, Director of Marketing at Goliath.
During the reception, each organization was presented with an award and an opportunity to share with guests their mission and how they plan to utilize the donations from Goliath.
Kristen Jackson of Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas stated "the toys and games will benefit our programs in three different areas, our holiday gift program, play therapy, and through our PLAN Clubhouse. The PLAN Clubhouse is a place for adults with severe and persistent mental illness to go and have game nights where they can engage with people and learn social skills."
With the success of Giving On Top, Goliath is looking forward to hosting this initiative for years to come in hopes of having an even greater impact on more non-profit organizations throughout North Texas.
About Goliath
Goliath was founded in 1980 by Adi Golad and he co-founded Goliath's USA division with David Norman in 2008. Goliath is one of the few remaining family-owned global toy and game companies. Goliath is now a global manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of products. Examples include Wahu®, Rocket Fishing Rod®, Rummikub®, Tri-Ominos®, Sequence®, Pop the Pig®, Doggie Doo™, Gator Golf®, Let's Go Fishin® and Phlat Ball®.
The company has continued to see substantial growth with the acquisitions of Pressman Toy® and JAX® in the US, Crown & Andrews® and Britz 'n Pieces/Wahu in Australia, Modelco® in France, Elephanta® in New Zealand, and Vivid® in the UK. Goliath is a market leader in TV-promoted games and is active in many other toy categories, such as puzzles, arts & crafts, outdoor, activity, and novelties. Goliath products now sell in more than 75 countries worldwide and the company has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Hong Kong, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada.
For media opportunities please contact: Marla Johnson | m.johnson@goliathgroup.com | (214) 295-2953
Media Contact
Marla Johnson, Goliath, (214) 295-2953, m.johnson@goliathgroup.com
SOURCE Goliath