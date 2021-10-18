DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Basile, an Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice shareholder in the Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at a fireside chat at the Industrial XR Global Summit, Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m. CDT.
During the chat, Basile and Ommo Technologies will discuss the transformative impact of position sensing platforms on commercial applications of augmented, virtual, and mixed-reality technologies. Ommo Technologies offers the world's first permanent magnet-based position tracking technology, with a myriad of industrial XR applications including simulation, training, medical interventions, and product design, assembly, and maintenance.
"The Industrial XR Global Summit is returning to bring together industrial, energy & engineering immersive tech leaders, software developers and virtual reality (VR) / augmented reality (AR) / extended reality (XR) / wearables solution providers to share first-hand experience, insight and advice for implementing and scaling immersive tech programs in enterprise operations," according to the event website.
Basile is a technology attorney with more than 15 years of combined experience in the tech and legal industries. He helps technology companies protect and commercialize their innovations across a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, software, and medtech. He also represents technology investors in M&A deals, negotiates IP licenses and technology development agreements, and assists clients in navigating intellectual property disputes. Basile also hosts Two Minute Tech Law Tips, a vlog dedicated to sharing digestible tech law insights with CEOs, CTOs, and in-house counsel alike.
