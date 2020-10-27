Eyemart Express Focuses on Military Hiring and 20% Discount for Veterans Day. The national optical retailer partners with the U.S. Army for soldier career development and strengthens its relationship with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the nation’s largest nonprofit veterans’ service organization. “We are proud to be a veteran-friendly company and we value the skills and experiences veterans bring to the optical industry,” said Gianna Venturi, Eyemart Express Chief People Officer.