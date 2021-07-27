AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveProspect, the SaaS platform for consent-based marketing, today announces it has received the MailCon Automation Choice Spotlight Award at the Inaugural MailCon Meetup New York event, hosted by Phonexa. This award recognizes outstanding service providers for mailers and exceptional performances by mailers.
MailCon recognizes top leaders in the industry every year as part of their annual networking and marketing events. The niche event unites marketing professionals, agencies, and leading brands with the latest and most advanced technology, trends, and strategies in email marketing, marketing, marketing automation, mobile marketing, and lead generation.
"It's an honor to be recognized by industry peers as a core services provider that helps so many companies operate safely and scale efficiently to meet and exceed their revenue goals," says ActiveProspect's Business Development Director, Randy Bourgeois. "We're proud to have our products, TrustedForm and LeadConduit, lead the way in innovation and reliability."
"The MailCon Spotlight Awards allow us to highlight industry leaders and pioneers," said Kristen Haines, Chief Executive Officer of MailCon. "ActiveProspect's platform allows marketers to seamlessly utilize consent-based marketing as the best method for customer acquisition."
About ActiveProspect
ActiveProspect is the SaaS platform on a mission to make consent-based marketing the best method for customer acquisition. Its comprehensive product suite empowers companies across industries to take real-time action on their leads, protect themselves from litigation by documenting proof of consent, and save money by providing new levels of data insights and control.
For more information, visit http://www.ActiveProspect.com.
About MailCon
MailCon is on a mission to inspire and empower their growing community of marketing professionals through networking events, marketing, and thought leadership opportunities. MailCon connects marketers with the latest and best email marketing, lead generation, marketing automation, and mobile and omnichannel technology and strategies.
To learn about upcoming MailCon events, visit http://www.MailCon.com.
Media Contact
Brian Caskey, ActiveProspect, 7372021360, brian.caskey@activeprospect.com
SOURCE ActiveProspect