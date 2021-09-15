FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Lawyer is a directory that recognizes attorneys nationwide who display a high level of capability and proficiency in their practice. Elite Lawyer acts as a rating service that awards these attorneys for being recognized by their peers, community, bar, and committees for their work and achievements. After facing a rigorous selection process, Attorney Risinger received the Elite Lawyer award, joining the nation's most outstanding and experienced attorneys.
Linda Risinger received her education from Southern Methodist University, obtaining her Bachelor of Arts first and her Juris Doctor degree. shortly thereafter from the university's law school. She was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 1983. Attorney Risinger also holds membership in the Collin County Bar Association, the Denton County Bar, and the Texas Family Law Foundation. Additionally, Attorney Risinger is a member of the State Bar College which recognizes commitment to continuing legal education. Linda Risinger was formally trained as a mediator by the American Arbitration Association.
Since completing her education, Attorney Risinger has accumulated 30 years of experience building her career as a family law attorney and helping clients throughout North Texas. In 1988 she founded her law firm, the Law Offices of Linda Risinger, to serve clients in need of family law guidance. The practice focuses on a range of family law matters, including divorce, military family law, and parental rights.
Attorney Risinger gives her undivided attention to her clients' cases, gaining a thorough knowledge of their unique issues and helping them determine the best ways to resolve legal issues successfully. Linda Risinger's extensive negotiation experience makes it very likely for her clients' cases to be resolved prior to trial, but her litigation experience ensures that they have a strong advocate on their side in the courtroom when needed.
About the Law Offices of Linda Risinger
The Law Offices of Linda Risinger is dedicated to providing clients with the necessary legal guidance to fully understand their case and reach the best, most cost-effective results for all family law matters. Linda Risinger is proud to announce the addition of Megan Simpson to her firm. Attorney Simpson is an experienced Family Law attorney and her addition to the firm creates a unique Mother-Daughter team in Texas Family Law.
To learn more about this firm, visit https://www.lindarisingerlaw.com/ or call 972-294-6533 for a free consultation.
To learn more about Elite Lawyer, visit https://www.elitelawyer.com/ or call 833-403-5483.
Media Contact
Jessica Beardsley, OVC Lawyer Marketing, 6306358000, jess@ovclawyermarketing.com
SOURCE Elite Lawyer