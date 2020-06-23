AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoic, a mental wellness solution and science-backed platform for athletes of all levels, has announced the debut of its programs and coaching services now available for clients.
Offering a professionally-produced audio program, The Restoic Mind, in addition to a 1-to-1 coaching service which pairs athletes with Certified Mental Performance Consultants (CMPC®) from its nationwide network of coaches, Restoic is on a mission to become the go-to resource for holistic mental wellness training to help athletes push past their limits and discover their peak potential.
The Restoic Mind audio program will teach critical mental skills through training of the five fundamental psychological skills athletes need most:
- Imagery
- Goal Setting
- Self-Talk
- Relaxation
- Concentration
Meanwhile, Restoic's private coaching is focused on helping athletes optimize their mental wellness through tailored video conferencing.
"For years now, mental skills training has solely been reserved for the top-tier athletes of the world," said Danny Cavic, Co-Founder of Restoic. "We're looking to change that narrative by providing access to these valuable resources to any athlete with a desire to become the best version of themselves."
"Our content is scientifically-proven and game-tested, putting mental health front and center," said Ian Gulbransen, Co-Founder of Restoic. "Created through a combination of leading sport psychology experts and athletes, we've taken the time to ensure everything is absolutely perfect."
In addition to its two unique programs, Restoic plans to release weekly podcasts, offer product promotions, and is dedicating 10% of its profits to removing barriers to youth sport participation. Passionate about unlocking the secret to world-class athletes' mental discipline, Restoic is poised to help anyone with performance anxiety, fear of failure, inconsistency, injury recovery, lack of self-belief, and much more.
About Restoic
Restoic is a state-of-the-art mental fitness platform created to guide athletes through the latest principles of sport psychology. Available nationwide, the program offers two different components, The Restoic Mind, available via app-based streaming, and customized digital 1-to-1 Coaching, each designed to enhance athletes' personal performance with a focus on the five most fundamental psychological skills that are crucial to both mental and physical success. For more information on Restoic, visit: www.restoic.com.
