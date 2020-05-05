SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Networks Telecom Services, LLC today announced that it has acquired the Field Services division of Onepath. This acquisition combines the people, expertise and technology of Onepath with the Genesis team of global experts.
Onepath Field Services, formerly known as Endeavor Telecom, is a national field services firm with more than fifteen years of experience supporting Fortune 500 customers across retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.
"Genesis decided to purchase Onepath Field Services because of its experienced and talented employees, strong customer and partner relationships, process and systems, and intellectual knowledge," says Jay Bock, CEO of Genesis Networks Telecom Services, LLC. "With this acquisition, Genesis intends to continue the objective once set by the Onepath Field Services group and will provide the Genesis portfolio of services across Onepath customers, and vice versa. Genesis is aggressively positioning all of its companies towards new-age technologies and market opportunities such as 5G and IOT."
"In keeping with the Onepath strategy to simplify, Onepath felt that the greatest growth opportunity for both Field Services and the remaining Onepath businesses was to let them grow separately," says Matt Betsill, President of Onepath Field Services. "Genesis is focused on the Field Services vertical and is investing in growth. In light of that, we believe allowing Field Services to move forward with that investment focus was the best path forward for the business and the great employees that have made it successful."
Genesis also announced that it will open a new Southeast regional headquarters in Atlanta, near the existing Onepath location, and intends to move into the new office this summer.
Layer 7 Capital arranged the transaction between Genesis and Onepath.
About Genesis
Genesis Networks Telecom Services is a subsidiary of Genesis Networks Enterprises, LLC. Genesis Networks Enterprises is an integrated technology solutions provider serving clients in the communications and large enterprise sectors. Genesis was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and operations worldwide. For more information about Genesis, visit the company's website at www.genesisnet.com.