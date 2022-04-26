Learning management and talent development provider kicked off the year with continued growth and significant product enhancements.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox announced robust company growth in Q1 2022 driven by continuing demand for technology solutions that help organizations retain and develop their best talent and attract first-rate employee candidates. Schoox exceeded its first-quarter revenue goal, with an 84 percent increase in new customer bookings compared to the same period last year.
In the first three months of 2022, Schoox delivered significant product enhancements to broaden its already robust capabilities, including:
- Training Onboarding – new onboarding features include a redesigned onboarding profile for a smoother user experience for learners. Admins can select different introduction videos for distinct users to customize a learner's first impression.
- Courses and Curricula – especially convenient for businesses employing temporary or seasonal workers, admins and managers can now automatically reassign and reset the progress of courses and curricula of employees previously deactivated within the system.
- On-the-Job Training – improvements expand how L&D teams can use OJT tasks to test knowledge retention and skill levels among employees to provide a more intuitive user experience for all.
"I am very pleased with our solid first quarter results, kicking off a strong start to our 2022 fiscal year," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, Chief Executive Officer for Schoox. "Our significant growth is the result of our relentless focus on delivering an exceptional solution and maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction."
The company entered 2022 with 51 percent more employees, adding talent across the entire organization to support rapid growth and successfully onboard new customers. This included strengthening its executive team with the addition of Andy White as Chief Financial Officer and Megan Yunker as Chief Marketing Officer.
