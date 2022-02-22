DENTON, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Community Dental Partners (CDP), a dental support organization (DSO) known for its dedication to bringing high-quality dental care to the underserved, is excited to announce its new partnership with OrthoDent, a pediatric and orthodontics-based DSO with 12 locations around Texas. This new collaboration will see CDP providing strategic support and business resources to elevate OrthoDent's services, allowing them to do what they do best — deliver top-tier pediatric dentistry and orthodontic care to communities that need it most. At the same time, OrthoDent will allow CDP to offer additional specialty services to patients while learning best practices in regards to this arm of the business from OrthoDent's years of experience and expertise.
The partnership with OrthoDent marks the first time a specialty pediatric dentistry and orthodontics brand has joined the network of practices that CDP supports. The companies' missions and patients they serve are so aligned that service evolution was not a difficult choice.
Says Dr. Chad Evans, co-founder of CDP, "OrthoDent has already done such an amazing job bringing orthodontic care to so many people who normally wouldn't have access to this kind of service - or orthodontic care at all. This same work has always been in our own company's future planning, so adding them to the group of dynamic and mission-based Dental Support Organizations we support couldn't feel more fitting.
In return, we are providing them the support to expand their work in the pediatric dentistry space. What a wonderful win-win for OrthoDent, CDP, and most importantly, the communities that will reap the benefit of this partnership."
Dr. Nieku Manshadi, DDS, Co-Founder and Clinical Director of OrthoDent, adds, "At OrthoDent, our mission from the start has been to increase access to quality, safe, and comfortable specialty dental care in underserved communities. By partnering with CDP, we join forces with a like-minded group that aligns with our mission and culture. With their added resources and support, we're excited about the opportunities to grow and look forward to expanding our services for the communities that need it most."
For CDP, this partnership marks its expansion into new ways of serving the dental community and serving its patients, which the company openly regards as its "North Star" when executing all their planning and work, from mission creation to taking care of patients.
Says CDP co-founder Emmet Scott, "There is a special kind of power and business magic that happens when two companies who want to do good for people and do good business get together. That is what is happening here, and we cannot wait to see what we can extend to communities in Texas together!"
Those hoping to learn more about Community Dental Partners' and its new orthodontics services can visit them online at CommunityDentalPartners.com.
About OrthoDent:
OrthoDent is a Texas-based Dental Support Organization (DSO) that is dedicated to providing high quality dental management services to dental offices. Their experienced team helps dentists deliver superior dental care in a trusted, friendly, and timely manner that exceeds expectations. OrthoDent places an emphasis on exceptional service, comfort, prevention, and careful attention to detail through state-of-the-art technology. Their vision aims to see their patients smile in a caring environment with a responsive commitment to their feedback, all while alleviating anxiety in order to change their perceptions about dentistry.
About Community Dental Partners:
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Community Dental Partners (CDP) is a Dental Support Organization (DSO) led by a mixed team of dental and business veterans working together to solve the needs of today's modern dental professionals. CDP was designed for dentists by dentists who recognized the need to partner with responsible business experts. The DSO offers an entirely innovative service option for the dental industry as they partner with dentists so they can preserve, grow, and enjoy their practice even more than they do today. CDP's unique model includes clinical and business guidance, technology, resources, and relationships that enable their clients to focus on their passion and delegate the areas of the business that don't give them energy.
