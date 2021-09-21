DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingsley Gate Partners, the leading firm in retained executive search that helps ensure a lasting fit between its clients and placed candidates, today announced Andy Davies as senior partner. He will be based in the firm's London office.
With more than 25 years of leadership and executive search experience working across a range of publicly quoted, private equity backed and privately owned businesses, Andy has worked primarily at the board level within the sectors of Engineering & Manufacturing, Financial Services and Technology.
Andy is also a trusted board advisor and has been running the UK's pre-eminent development programs (for prospective FTSE Directors) for over 10 years, in conjunction with three world-class partner firms.
"We are thrilled to have Andy join our team. Our continued global growth into this key market strengthens our ability to deliver above and beyond the expectations of our international clients," stated Nancy Albertini, Senior Partner and Office of the CEO, Kingsley Gate Partners. "Andy is an extraordinary executive search leader, recognized throughout the industry for his ability to connect organizations with game-changing Board executives."
Prior to joining Kingsley Gate Partners, Andy was the Managing Partner & Head of the CEO & Board Practice at other leading executive search firms. He has expertise in all leadership functions, including Chair and NED, Financial, Legal and Company Secretariat, as well as CEO and CIO.
"I have been working with the boards of some of the world's most innovative and disruptive companies for most of my career and have been questioning, for a while now, why my own industry was so resistant to change and creating world-class, proprietary technology," Andy added. "Finally, I have found a firm that has dedicated itself to transforming the executive search industry, whilst promoting the core values that shape company culture and provide our clients with exceptional service."
About Kingsley Gate Partners
Transforming the world of retained executive search, Kingsley Gate Partners leverages the scientific interviewing approach of its Synchronous Fit® framework, deep industry insights of a world-class cadre of consultants, and state-of-the-art technology to deliver greater accountability, accuracy, velocity, and transparency that ensures a lasting strategic fit between executives and clients. Headquartered in Dallas, the partnership employs search consultants worldwide with expertise in private equity, life sciences and healthcare, financial services, technology, retail, hospitality & leisure, manufacturing, and professional services. The firm works with best of breed organizations in over 30 countries. For more information, go to http://www.KingsleyGate.com.
Media Contact
Natalie Bennett, Kingsley Gate Partners, +1 216-930-4895, nbennett@kingsleygate.com
SOURCE Kingsley Gate Partners