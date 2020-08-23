TNT and certain of its affiliates file voluntary chapter 11 petitions to execute Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization All operations to continue as usual; employees, suppliers, vendors, contract counterparties and other trade creditors to be paid in full in the ordinary course of business Process expected to conclude within 55 days Enters process with $45 million in committed DIP financing and a new $225 million term loan provided by first lien lenders to be implemented upon emergence