Veritas: A Neil Baggio Suspense, is the first in a new series brought to you by Charles D'Amico. With two more already set for pre-order. Frank Cappelano, former famed FBI agent, turned killer resurfaces to teach his pupil Neil Baggio. Follow Neil as he tracks the Veritas killer from Detroit to Washington, D.C. He will have to walk the fine line of his new investigative company, and the former world of the FBI Neil will need both to catch up to Cappelano, but will it be in time?
One Golden Day is a coming of age tale all must read, ages sixteen and sixty. Follow Travis Golden on his wedding day as he looks back on his life and how the women in his life impacted his chase to his dreams. From the outside, people see Travis as a professional athlete coming home to marrying his college sweetheart. What they don't see is that we all deal with heartache, loss, and pain. Follow Travis as he shares the joys and tears that brought him to this fateful day.
Charles D'Amico is an entrepreneur, author, and active in the community. Whether through his restaurant company, Blue Rock, or Publishing Company Blue Handle, Charles is always looking to give back during this trying time. Charles is originally from the Metro Detroit area in Michigan, has graduated college from Ball State University, and lived in Ohio. Feel free and lookup Charles D'Amico and KAMR.
