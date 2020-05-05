AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 10, for the first time ever, Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will open the track to support those in need on behalf of Central Texas Food Bank. COTA will collect donations and allow guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a drive on the world-famous 3.4-mile track. This will be a parade of unity, hope and fun for the Central Texas community. The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. CT and is open to the public.
"We're grateful to our community for the many years of support and know that when this crisis ends, we'll again unite in times of celebration, friendship and fun," commented COTA Founder and Chairman, Bobby Epstein. "Thanks to the health care workers, community leaders, volunteers and everyone who makes an effort to help a neighbor, friend or stranger. Special appreciation goes out to our employees at COTA who are working to make this event possible. We're all in this race together."
Central Texans are encouraged to show their support by donating money online or by donating cash or dropping off non-perishable items on-site via "touchless" locations in the COTA garages. $1.00 can produce up to four meals for Central Texans. COTA partner Germania Insurance will join the fight against hunger and match up to $10,000 of donations. COTA and Austin Bold FC will also match Germania's donation to $10,000. Donations are recommended, but not required to participate in the on-track parade.
For more information on Circuit of The Americas and the COTA Food Drive initiative, please visit www.thecircuit.com.
ABOUT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS:
Experience the unfiltered thrill of being alive at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, TX. Feel the rush of the world's greatest drivers competing in motorsport's biggest events. Get lost in the music of the hottest musical acts as they perform live at Austin's largest outdoor music venue. Take charge of your own 602 horsepower race car as part of our exciting driving experiences. Experience the thrill of racing others at the COTA Karting track. Inspire your most valuable stakeholders in our expansive meeting and hospitality spaces designed for large groups and private or corporate events. At Circuit of The Americas there is fun at every turn.
For more information and to download videos and photos, visit www.thecircuit.com. For an experience as unique as Austin and a rush you'll never forget, visit Circuit of The Americas, where exhilaration happens!
ABOUT GERMANIA INSURANCE:
Founded in 1896, Germania Insurance provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for over 120 years.
ABOUT CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK:
The mission of Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank provides food and grocery products through a network of about 300 Partner Agencies and nutrition programs, serving nearly 50,000 people every week. Headquartered in Austin, the Food Bank serves 21 counties in Central Texas, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts. For more information on the Food Bank and its programs, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.