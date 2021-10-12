HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Edward Chamata, M.D. brings both artistry and advanced surgical techniques to every plastic surgery procedure he performs. He specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery of the face and body.
He is best known for his advanced techniques in high-definition liposuction, high-definition tummy tucks, and buttock enhancement surgeries for both female and male patients alike. His signature tummy tucks focus on creating the most natural belly button alongside hidden incisions, coupled with his unique ab sculpting methods to create a fit, yet natural abdomen.
During his residency training in Plastic Surgery, he trained under world-renowned plastic surgeons including Dr. Rod Rohrich, where he also acquired advanced skills in facial aesthetic surgery such as rhinoplasty and facelift surgery.
Dr. Chamata has spent years training in art and sculpting, culminating in several of his medical illustrations being published in various medical journals. Dr. Chamata's research studies have also been published in the most prominent plastic surgery journals worldwide. His published research includes topics on facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, buttock augmentation, revisional body contouring surgery, and many others.
