FORT WORTH, Texas , March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun Town RV, LP – ("Fun Town RV"), the largest towable RV dealer in Texas, announced the opening of its new location in Anna, Illinois would be on March 3, 2022. Fun Town RV is excited and proud to start serving the Illinois communities with new and used RV sales. Along with providing excellent customer service to the local RV community. Visit us online at https://www.funtownrv.com/locations/anna The new location is located at 1450 E. Vienna St. and will be the first for Fun Town RV in Illinois. This new store, Fun Town RV Anna is located conveniently between the Fun Town RV Elkhart Excellence Center and the Fun Town RV Corporate Headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. The store opening is March 3, 2022, and as always will have unbeatable deals that only Fun Town RV can offer. Fun Town RV Founder & CEO, Jarrod McGhee started with a dream to provide quality RVs to families while making them more affordable. McGhee said " In our plans for expansion to other communities around the US we chose Anna as our starting point to deliver not only excellent customer service but better deals on campers. There is a huge need for a company like Fun Town RV to provide and create jobs as well as offer competitive pricing on new and pre-owned campers to the tri-state area." Fun Town RV currently operates fourteen locations within Texas, Oklahoma, and Indiana, with plans to open as many as fifteen more in the next 2 to 3 years. Fun Town RV is always looking for RV professionals at all of our locations around the country. Those who are interested in joining a winning team may apply at funtownrv.com/careers.
About Fun Town RV, LP
Fun Town RV, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, is Texas's largest RV chain, with 14 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana & now Illinois. Founded in 2010, Fun Town RV has grown substantially over the last decade, and we anticipate continued growth in the future. Our Cleburne, TX location is the HIGHEST SELLING TOWABLE RV DEALER IN THE NATION and all our current locations are in the top 40 nationally! Fun Town RV carries the top towable brands in the USA. Currently located in Cleburne, Conroe, Waco, San Angelo, Houston, Giddings, Denton, Dallas, Fairfield, Tyler, Thackerville (OK), and Elkhart, IN, with locations in Corsicana, San Antonio & Anna, IL opening soon! We also have our Customer Care Mega Center in Cleburne that houses our Mega Service and Storage Center. Our Excellence Center located in Elkhart, IN, is a quality assurance facility that runs every RV we sell through a 100+ point inspection to assure that every RV meets our standards before they ever reach a Fun Town RV Dealership. Our Corporate Headquarters, known as our Communications & Innovation Center is located in Fort Worth, TX.
