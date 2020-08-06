One of the Nation's Top Advisory Firms to Health Care CEOs Expands to Guide Organizations through Necessary Transformation - With massive waves of change ahead, THEO Executive Group is building its strategic and practice capabilities in order to accelerate the transformation of the industry and its impact on health. - More than offering technical advice, THEO's time-tested techniques guide top executives in sharpening their vision, enhancing cultures, and delivering their respective missions. - "The time has come to seize the opportunity to advance much-needed transformation of health care and other sectors. It's time to be wise and fearless," says THEO founder Theo Theodosiou.