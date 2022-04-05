Fine jewelry designer Lee Jones presents an uplifting take on modern mourning jewelry with the launch of Bespoke -- creating bespoke custom jewelry pieces from her clients' heirloom jewelry and stones as well as from poignant souvenirs representing the realities of life and love.
SAN ANTONIO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Memorial jewelry may seem like a relic from the past, but in the midst of a pandemic, such pieces resonate more now than ever. Fine jewelry designer Lee Jones presents an uplifting take on modern mourning jewelry with the launch of Bespoke -- creating bespoke custom jewelry pieces from her clients' heirloom jewelry and stones as well as from poignant souvenirs representing the realities of life and love. Her first piece honors a double coronavirus bereavement in elegant and heartfelt style.
Modern Mourning Jewelry
Memorial jewelry is typically associated with the Victorian period, where death and grieving were more routine (if no less painful) affairs. The pandemic has brought loss closer to us all, shining a new focus on personal and collective grief. A contemporary take on memorial jewelry focuses on the celebration of life and love, like Lee Jones' beautiful new bespoke pendant.
Designer Lee Jones created a sophisticated pendant, crafted in 14kt gold, in memory of a double coronavirus bereavement. Her client sought a piece of jewelry to commemorate her late parents, having lost them within days of each other to Covid-19. The daughter was left with a poignant souvenir of her parents' last moments in the hospital: two small coils of paper printed with their ECG readings. The elegant pendant design incorporates their final heartbeats, connected with a small ruby to symbolize their love.
"Designing this piece showed me how much joy can be found in celebrating not only special occasions, but the realities of life and love. I feel privileged my client allowed me to transform a medicalized moment into an uplifting memorial to her parents' love," said Lee.
A New Direction in Celebrating Life
The experience has inspired a new direction for the brand, dovetailing with the designer's own personal growth. The milestones of youth and love are well represented in jewelry. Engagements, marriages, and births invite traditional celebration. But life invariably has more in store, and there is power in honoring all that makes life significant. Commissioning jewelry to mark loss or change offers an empowering and uplifting process. Lee Jones Collection now enjoys a new focus on bespoke work, designing personal pieces observing not only classic celebrations but all significant points along life's journey.
Jewelry Storytelling
Since the pandemic, designer Lee has found her own inspirations becoming more inward looking. Previously drawing heavily from her travels, more recent collections have been born from conversations with friends and a need to stay connected.
About Lee Jones Collection
Creating jewelry to last a lifetime, Lee Jones works predominantly in 14k gold with diamonds and semi-precious gemstones. Lee Jones Collection provides jewelry for real life - jewelry that is wearable, unique and tells each customer's story. Designed to layer seamlessly with the wearer's existing jewelry, behind the pieces are stories celebrating the lives and passions of the women who choose them.
Designer Lee knows well the power of change. A practicing lawyer for over 20 years, she discovered a call to jewelry after taking a metalsmithing class. Starting her business while still practicing, she retired her law license in 2018. Crafted to the highest standards, every piece is designed and made in the USA. Working closely with a small team of expert craftspeople, production is split between New York, Los Angeles, and Lee Jones' home state Texas. The brand's debut "Fairy Dust" collection remains a bestseller, thanks not only to its wearable looks but its empowering story. Recognizing that many women are 'fairies' in their daily life, the collection celebrates all the behind-the-scenes magic of women at home and work. Launched at the 2017 JCK Tucson show, a piece from the collection won that year's Uncommon Goods Design Challenge and 3rd place in the O The Oprah Magazine Design Challenge.
