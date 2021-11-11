LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Produce - Announced Today, the addition of Elizabeth Fields to the Veterans Produce Staff.
Veterans Produce - T.C. "The Chief" Beckett is proud to "Welcome Aboard" Elizabeth Fields (Jackson-Fields, The Gary Sinise Foundation, NPR) to the staff of Veterans Produce as Chief Fundraising Strategist in the Donor Relations department.
Elizabeth will be taking lead as the Chief Fundraising Strategist. Her vast experience working with donors and a unique understanding of how to effectively communicate the impact each and every donor is having in the life of the hungry veterans we support.
Elizabeth Fields is President and Founder of Jackson Fields Consulting, which specializes in nonprofit reorganization and scaling fast growth organizations. Prior to Jackson Fields Consulting, Elizabeth served as the Chief Operating Officer at the Gary Sinise Foundation from 2018-2021. Under her leadership, the Gary Sinise Foundation experienced record-breaking year-over-year growth in fundraising, provided meaningful programmatic spend to support our nation's defenders, retained the coveted 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator every consecutive year under her leadership, and achieved a program expense ratio that never dipped below 88%.
Elizabeth has previously served in various executive roles at leading nonprofits and academic institutions, including National Public Radio (NPR), the University of Pennsylvania, University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, University of Arizona's Eller College of Management, and Michigan State University.
Throughout her career, Elizabeth has learned that passion is the most important trait of being happy and successful as a leader. Tapping into this passion has allowed Elizabeth to evaluate and build short-term and long-term strategic plans in multiple industries including nonprofit, higher education, public radio, and the military and veteran space. Creating collaborative environments, trusting people to do their jobs, empowering staff, giving credit where credit is due, and providing support and guidance are all values she takes to heart.
Elizabeth earned both her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees at the University of Arizona. She also holds an Executive Certificate from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Veterans Produce founder T.C. "The Chief" Beckett says "We are truly blessed having Elizabeth join the staff. She will contribute significantly to the success of Veterans Produce impact on the homeless veteran population in Dallas/Fort Worth, and across the country.
