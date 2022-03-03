SAN MARCOS, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Danielle Bell, a native of Guam who had the opportunity to travel the world and experience different cultures, an adventurer who currently resides in the US; has completed her new book "Learning to Live Again": a gripping read that portrays the sorrow and pain of Danielle Bell after the untimely death of her husband, Eric. Here, she narrated the dreadful effect of the loss that her family had incurred. She also shared the lessons that she learned as she moved forward with her life.
Bell shares, "When you experience the sudden death of a loved one and never saying goodbye, it is a tragedy beyond belief. I knew at 6:08 a.m. that something very bad had happened. I could feel my heart stop along with the clocks as my universe crumbled. After the death of my husband, I thought my world had come to an end. At first, I could not imagine living life without my partner and father to our children. I was faced with the daunting concept that I was now a widow on my own and no one to love me. I remembered thinking, how do I face getting up every morning? But the sun still rises and sets. It doesn't stop for your personal tragedy.
The reality that my life had completely changed, that I am suddenly no longer Danielle Bell, the wife of Eric Bell, was overwhelming. This inspired me to start to journaling. I knew I had to fill the void with mental, physical, and emotional activities to keep my sanity. I had the choice to reinvent myself or succumb to grief and depression. I chose to learn to live again on my own."
Published by Page Publishing, Danielle Bell's excruciating life experience reminds everyone that some people will come into your life for a reason. The letting go process might be painful and devastating; but once that phase is over, the world will once again be a brighter place to live with.
Danielle Bell's story aims to bring solace to those who are experiencing such tragedy and grief.
