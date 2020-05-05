HOUSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of water management and chemical solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $278.3 million as compared to $276.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $362.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $291.2 million compared to a net loss of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income of $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Gross profit was $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $46.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total gross margin for Select was 5.5% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 7.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 12.7% in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization ("D&A") for the first quarter of 2020 was 14.9% compared to 18.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 21.4% for the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $23.7 million, or 8.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $28.8 million or 10.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $53.4 million or 14.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income.
Holli Ladhani, President and CEO, stated, "The team delivered another quarter of solid operational execution and strong cash flow generation. However, with the reduction in activity by upstream operators starting in March and subsequent decreases in activity levels resulting from the market disruption from COVID-19 and historic low crude oil prices, it is clear the entire oilfield faces acute challenges in the quarters to come. Fortunately, we enter these unprecedented times with nearly $300 million of overall liquidity, including $114 million of cash on hand, and no bank debt at the end of the quarter, illustrating how well our execution and capital discipline over the past few years has positioned our balance sheet. We will continue to protect this financial strength with all means at our disposal.
"Accordingly, we have been taking actions since early March to prepare our business for a downturn that has the potential to see deeper lows than were experienced in recent cycles. Our cost reduction efforts have been substantial and broad, and include fundamental adjustments to radically reshape our business for the new reality in which we will be operating for the foreseeable future. Headcount reductions began in early March, and we have already realized a 50% overall headcount reduction to date from the Q1 peak. Additionally, our entire remaining workforce is making sacrifices through lower wages, furloughs and the suspension of our 401(k) match. Additionally, we have also curtailed or renegotiated a number of third-party expenses. Our actions have been swift, as we've materially lowered our cost structure in a matter of weeks, and we expect there are still more to come.
"We expect to realize annualized SG&A savings of at least $30 million by the third quarter of 2020, or more than 40% relative to 2019 fiscal year and more than 30% relative to our annualized fourth quarter 2019 SG&A. When adjusted for severance and other non-recurring costs, SG&A for the first quarter of 2020 was lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 and represents the fifth straight quarter of SG&A reductions, and we expect this to continue during the next two quarters. Additionally, we will be conserving capital and investing in only what's necessary. To this end, we expect 2020 capital expenditures to be no greater than $20 million.
"Difficult as they are, these steps are necessary to best position us to serve our customers and create value in the quarters and years ahead. While the months ahead will inflict incredible pain on our industry, we will continue to support our customers through this challenging period and are confident in Select's long-term future. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure we remain the industry's premier water solutions and oilfield chemicals provider," concluded Ladhani.
Business Segment Information
The Water Services segment generated revenues of $149.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $152.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $220.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 13.6% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 17.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 26.1% in the first quarter of 2019. While revenues were modestly impacted by the decline in activity that began in March, gross margin before D&A was meaningfully impacted by non-recurring costs during the quarter, including $1.8 million of severance costs and $2.0 million of yard closure costs.
The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $57.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $52.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $53.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 17.2% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 22.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 22.7% in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential growth in revenues was driven primarily by a full quarter of activity from our new Northern Delaware pipeline, though this revenue is not expected to continue at the same level during the second quarter. Gross margin before D&A in the first quarter of 2019 was impacted by non-recurring costs including severance costs of $0.3 million and approximately $2.1 million of costs resulting from the acceleration of certain expenses relating to water rights.
The Oilfield Chemicals segment generated revenues of $71.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $66.8 million during the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin before D&A for Oilfield Chemicals was 15.7% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 16.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 10.9% in the first quarter of 2019. The segment saw strong revenue growth from the recently acquired WCS business of approximately 51% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and continued strong margin contribution, offset by revenue declines in the completions chemicals business resulting from the activity declines that began in March. This segment was impacted by non-recurring severance costs of $0.1 million during the first quarter.
Select's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter includes $287.9 million of non-recurring or non-cash adjustments, including $266.9 million of goodwill impairment charges, $9.1 million of trademark impairment charges, $3.5 million of non-recurring severance costs relating to the reduction of headcount during the quarter, $3.2 million of asset impairment charges, $2.0 million of yard closure costs, $1.6 million in loss on sale of assets and $1.0 million in lease abandonment costs. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $0.6 million adjustment.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $46.7 million as compared to $61.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Cash flow from operations during the first quarter of 2020 included a $28.3 million contribution from working capital. Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2020 were $5.6 million, net of ordinary course asset sales of $5.8 million. Cash flow from operations less capex, net of asset sales, was $41.1 million during the first quarter. Other net cash uses during the first quarter included $5.6 million to fund the open market repurchase of approximately 849,711 million shares of our Class A common stock. For the first quarter of 2019, we had 86,104,925 weighted average Class A shares outstanding and 16,221,101 weighted average Class B shares outstanding.
Total liquidity was $294.9 million as of March 31, 2020, as compared to $274.0 million as of December 31, 2019. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020 or December 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $180.8 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $19.8 million of outstanding letters of credit. Total cash and cash equivalents were $114.1 million at March 31, 2020 as compared to $79.3 million at December 31, 2019.
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue
Water Services
$
149,511
$
220,595
Water Infrastructure
57,762
53,616
Oilfield Chemicals
71,012
66,829
Other
—
21,606
Total revenue
278,285
362,646
Costs of revenue
Water Services
129,114
163,121
Water Infrastructure
47,813
41,430
Oilfield Chemicals
59,876
59,527
Other
4
21,053
Depreciation and amortization
26,182
31,518
Total costs of revenue
262,989
316,649
Gross profit
15,296
45,997
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
25,289
32,376
Depreciation and amortization
685
1,000
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
276,016
4,396
Impairment of property and equipment
3,184
519
Lease abandonment costs
953
1,073
Total operating expenses
306,127
39,364
(Loss) income from operations
(290,831)
6,633
Other expense
Losses on sales of property, equipment and divestitures, net
(435)
(4,491)
Interest expense, net
(331)
(1,093)
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(46)
260
Other income, net
259
269
(Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense)
(291,384)
1,578
Income tax benefit (expense)
164
(178)
Net (loss) income
(291,220)
1,400
Less: net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
45,358
(265)
Net (loss) income attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc.
$
(245,862)
$
1,135
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Class A—Basic
$
(2.86)
$
0.01
Class B—Basic
$
—
$
—
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Class A—Diluted
$
(2.86)
$
0.01
Class B—Diluted
$
—
$
—
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
114,142
$
79,268
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,136 and $5,773, respectively
232,255
267,628
Accounts receivable, related parties
2,673
4,677
Inventories
38,502
37,542
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,268
26,486
Total current assets
407,840
415,601
Property and equipment
986,790
1,015,379
Accumulated depreciation
(560,340)
(562,986)
Property and equipment held-for-sale, net
—
885
Total property and equipment, net
426,450
453,278
Right-of-use assets, net
65,234
70,635
Goodwill
—
266,934
Other intangible assets, net
124,878
136,952
Other assets, net
2,506
4,220
Total assets
$
1,026,908
$
1,347,620
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
26,518
$
35,686
Accrued accounts payable
39,692
47,547
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties
2,345
2,789
Accrued salaries and benefits
21,304
20,079
Accrued insurance
8,012
8,843
Sales tax payable
1,688
2,119
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
14,894
15,375
Current operating lease liabilities
17,002
19,315
Current portion of finance lease obligations
84
128
Total current liabilities
131,539
151,881
Long-term operating lease liabilities
69,110
72,143
Other long-term liabilities
10,702
10,784
Total liabilities
211,351
234,808
Commitments and contingencies
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 87,991,839 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 87,893,525 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
880
879
Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 16,221,101 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 16,221,101 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
162
162
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
909,812
914,699
Accumulated (deficit) retained earnings
(224,425)
21,437
Total stockholders' equity
686,429
937,177
Noncontrolling interests
129,128
175,635
Total equity
815,557
1,112,812
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,026,908
$
1,347,620
SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(291,220)
$
1,400
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
26,867
32,518
Net loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
435
(223)
Bad debt expense
2,385
732
Amortization of debt issuance costs
172
172
Inventory write-downs
48
75
Equity-based compensation
574
4,179
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
276,016
4,396
Impairment of property and equipment
3,184
519
Loss on divestitures
—
4,714
Other operating items, net
(47)
(270)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
34,992
(17,390)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
6,633
1,706
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(13,328)
4,059
Net cash provided by operating activities
46,711
36,587
Cash flows from investing activities
Working capital settlement
—
691
Proceeds received from divestitures
85
15,957
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,338)
(36,510)
Proceeds received from sales of property and equipment
5,768
3,209
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,485)
(16,653)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings from revolving line of credit
—
5,000
Payments on long-term debt
—
(25,000)
Payments of finance lease obligations
(65)
(285)
Proceeds from share issuance
27
27
Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests, net
383
(121)
Repurchase of common stock
(6,636)
(1,216)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,291)
(21,595)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(61)
107
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
34,874
(1,554)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
79,268
17,237
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
114,142
$
15,683
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Cash paid for interest
$
386
$
1,283
Cash refunds received for income taxes, net
$
(156)
$
(365)
Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before depreciation and amortization (D&A) and gross margin before D&A are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense, taxes and depreciation & amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus/(minus) loss/(income) from discontinued operations, plus any impairment charges or asset write-offs pursuant to accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"),, plus non-cash losses on the sale of assets or subsidiaries, non-recurring compensation expense, non-cash compensation expense, and non-recurring or unusual expenses or charges, including severance expenses, transaction costs, or facilities-related exit and disposal-related expenditures, plus/(minus) foreign currency losses/(gains) and plus any inventory write-downs. We define gross profit before D&A as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding cost of sales D&A expense. We define gross margin before D&A as gross profit before D&A divided by revenue. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit before D&A and gross margin before D&A because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.
Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross profit before D&A. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or gross profit before D&A in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit before D&A may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see "Item 6. Selected Financial Data" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:
Three months ended,
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net (loss) income
$
(291,220)
$
(12,504)
$
1,400
Interest expense
331
318
1,093
Income tax (benefit) expense
(164)
(1,301)
178
Depreciation and amortization
26,867
29,187
32,518
EBITDA
(264,186)
15,700
35,189
Impairment of goodwill and trademark
276,016
—
4,396
Non-recurring severance expenses
3,502
11
1,680
Impairment of property and equipment
3,184
2,773
519
Yard closure costs related to consolidating operations
1,950
—
—
Non-cash loss on sale of assets or subsidiaries
1,627
4,811
5,906
Lease abandonment costs
953
579
1,073
Non-cash compensation expenses
574
3,611
4,179
Foreign currency loss (gain)
46
(5)
(260)
Non-recurring transaction costs
12
1,598
662
Inventory write-down
—
—
75
Other non-recurring charges
—
(248)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
23,678
$
28,830
$
53,419
The following table presents a reconciliation of gross profit before D&A to total gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a calculation of gross margin before D&A for the periods presented:
Three months ended,
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Gross profit by segment
Water services
$
3,241
$
7,570
$
36,212
Water infrastructure
2,921
4,892
6,097
Oilfield chemicals
9,138
9,222
4,849
Other
(4)
126
(1,161)
As reported gross profit
15,296
21,810
45,997
Plus depreciation and amortization
Water services
17,156
18,960
21,262
Water infrastructure
7,028
7,094
6,089
Oilfield chemicals
1,998
2,131
2,453
Other
—
—
1,714
Total depreciation and amortization
26,182
28,185
31,518
Gross profit before D&A
$
41,478
$
49,995
$
77,515
Gross Profit before D&A by segment
Water services
20,397
26,530
57,474
Water infrastructure
9,949
11,986
12,186
Oilfield chemicals
11,136
11,353
7,302
Other
(4)
126
553
Total gross profit before D&A
$
41,478
$
49,995
$
77,515
Gross Margin before D&A by segment
Water services
13.6%
17.3%
26.1%
Water infrastructure
17.2%
22.9%
22.7%
Oilfield chemicals
15.7%
16.0%
10.9%
Other
n/a
n/a
2.6%
Total gross margin before D&A
14.9%
18.1%
21.4%
