DALLAS and HONOLULU, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amadeus has been selected by Hawaiian Airlines as its next-generation technology partner. Implementation of the Amadeus Altéa PSS suite will begin in Q1 2022 with targeted completion in 2023. Altéa is at the heart of the Amadeus Airline Platform, an open technology platform built for innovation, agile collaboration, and simplified interactions that will equip Hawaiian Airlines with the best technology to deliver superior service to its customers.
The airline will join a community of 200+ airlines around the world, shaping its operations and passenger experiences with leading technology from Amadeus. The Hawaiian Airlines and Amadeus partnership will enable Hawaiian Airlines to:
- Deliver a modern, efficient reservations solution for front-line employees to aid customers in purchasing, changing, and using services from the airline.
- Provide airport staff with a new, modern user experience to simplify complex tasks, resulting in more time to care for customers.
- Connect to the Amadeus Payment Platform, allowing the airline to integrate modern payment services to Altéa and provide new payment capabilities for its customers.
- Equip its teams with modern, seamlessly integrated technology that provides real-time access to data insights.
"The past few years have been transformative for Hawaiian Airlines in many ways and have led us on a path to take major steps in preparing for the future," said John Jacobi, Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Hawaiian Airlines. "We look forward to this expanded partnership that now includes Altéa PSS, which increases our flexibility to introduce new products and allows us to create a great customer experience."
"We are excited to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to the Amadeus community. We are confident that our partnership will enrich Hawaiian Airlines' customer and employee experiences," said Rajiv Rajian, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Americas, Amadeus. "We have built a close working relationship over the past several years, and we are thrilled to begin a new chapter with Hawaiian Airlines. We believe the Amadeus Airline Platform will deliver the technology to enable Hawaiian Airlines to deliver a superior traveler experience."
Hawaiian Airlines is an existing user of Departure Control Flight Management, Amadeus' load planning solution, and as part of this expanded partnership, the airline will implement Amadeus Departure Control Customer Management. Also, to help Hawaiian Airlines continue to be flexible and responsive to health and safety requirements, it will implement Traveler ID for Safe Travel, an Amadeus solution that allows passengers to verify their health documentation directly through the airline app or websites. Additionally, Hawaiian Airlines will be connected to the Amadeus Payment Platform, ensuring they can provide their customers a seamless payment experience.
About Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.
Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Japan, South Korea, Sydney, and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian's Auckland and Brisbane flights remain suspended.
The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.
Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.
For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.
About Amadeus
Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus' solutions connect travelers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.
We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. In 2019, we helped connect over 1.9 billion people to local travel providers in over 190 countries.
We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.
Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.
Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last ten years.
To find out more about Amadeus, visit http://www.amadeus.com.
