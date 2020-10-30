New_BBVA_Logo.jpg

 By BBVA USA

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today net income of $166 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $124 million in the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $183 million in the third quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the third quarter of 2020 were 0.63 percent and 7.32 percent, respectively.

For the first nine months of 2020, the company reported a net loss of $2.2 billion. Included in the first quarter of 2020 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 billion that reflected the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in interest rates and oil prices. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, the adjusted net loss1 for the first nine months of 2020 was $10 million, further reflecting the decline in interest rates and higher provision expense necessary to reflect the economic and business disruption caused by the pandemic.

"During the third quarter we delivered solid results while continuing to successfully navigate the challenges to our customers, communities and our employees brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.

Total revenue for the third quarter was $927 million, up 21 percent (annualized) from second quarter 2020 levels and down 2 percent from third quarter 2019 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $642 million compared to $612 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $641 million in the third quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 2.68 percent compared to 2.66 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and 3.07 percent in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in the percent net interest margin from a year ago reflects a lower interest rate environment, the subsequent repricing of variable rate loans, offset in part, by efforts to reduce deposit costs.

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) for the quarter totaled $285 million compared to $269 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $300 million for the third quarter of 2019. While down from a year ago, the increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by service charges on deposit accounts (+$10 million) and card and merchant processing fees (+$5 million) reflecting higher levels of business activity, albeit still below pre-pandemic levels. Other noninterest income increased on a linked quarter basis, primarily as a result of a valuation adjustment to investments held by our small business investment company that negatively impacted second quarter 2020 levels. While investment banking and advisory fees and mortgage banking declined from second quarter levels, both business lines reflected double digit increases compared to the year ago quarter.

During the third quarter no gains or losses were recorded on investment securities while $3 million of investment securities gains were recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and $21 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Total noninterest expense was $596 million compared to $579 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $599 million in the third quarter of 2019. While salaries, benefits and commissions increased on a linked quarter basis, compared to the year ago quarter the increase was only 1 percent. Equipment expense also increased on a linked quarter basis and was up 8 percent compared to a year ago. Professional services were flat compared to the second quarter of 2020 while up 7 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Operating income1 in the quarter totaled $331 million, up 34 percent (annualized) from the second quarter of 2020 and down 9 percent from the third quarter 2019 levels.

Total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2020 were $66.4 billion, down 12 percent (annualized) from $68.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and up 5 percent from the $63.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Commercial loans associated with the energy sector dropped to $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $3.5 billion bringing the total for the first nine months of 2020 to $15.8 billion, a 41 percent increase compared to the same time period a year ago.

Deposit growth continued in the quarter with total deposits ending the quarter at $86.4 billion, up 4 percent (annualized) from the second quarter of 2020 and up $12.8 billion or 17 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Low-cost deposits were a key driver of deposit growth as noninterest bearing deposits ended the quarter at $26.8 billion, up 13 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis and up $5.8 billion or 28 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019.    

As a result of deposit growth outpacing loan growth, the loan to deposit ratio ended the third quarter of 2020 at 76.9 percent compared to 80.2 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 86.3 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019. BBVA USA continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with the LCR at 144 percent, unchanged from the levels recorded in both the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019.

After two quarters of increased provision expense recorded to primarily address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding impact on economic conditions, provision for credit losses totaled $151 million in the quarter and exceeded net charge-offs by $50 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 59 basis points in the quarter compared to 72 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 and 110 basis points in the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the quarter rose to 2.73 percent compared to 2.57 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 1.49 percent in the year ago quarter.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the third quarter of 2020 at 2.00 percent, up from the 1.21 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 1.14 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributed to an increase in nonaccrual loans associated with the commercial loan portfolio (+$271 million), as well as increases in the commercial real estate – mortgage (+$158 million) and residential real estate – mortgage (+$35 million) portfolios. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 136 percent compared to 211 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 131 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Total shareholder's equity at the end of the third quarter of 2020 totaled $11.4 billion compared to $11.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and $14.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Total tangible shareholder's equity1 totaled $9.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 compared to $8.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and $9.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the quarter at 12.79 percent compared to 12.18 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 12.89 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.

During the quarter, Global Finance recognized BBVA USA as one of the World's Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks in North America for 2020, naming us a winner in the subcategories of Best Mobile Adaptive Site and Best Mobile Banking App.


1 Operating income and adjusted net loss are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

2 Regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2020, are estimated.

About BBVA

BBVA Group
BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

On February 28, 2020, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.

BBVA USA
In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 637 branches, including 328 in Texas, 88 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 43 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2020, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






















Three Months Ended
September 30,


%


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


%









2020


2019


 Change 


2020


2019


 Change 







EARNINGS SUMMARY



















Net interest income


$           641,850


$           641,041



$       1,843,322


$       1,983,879


(7)







Noninterest income [a]


284,660


300,316


(5)


868,640


833,399


4







Total revenue [a]


926,510


941,357


(2)


2,711,962


2,817,278


(4)







Investment securities gain, net



21,003


 NM 


22,616


29,961


(25)







Provision for credit losses


150,977


140,629


7


1,047,427


477,939


119







Goodwill impairment





2,185,000



 NM 







Noninterest expense


595,628


598,887


(1)


1,799,138


1,779,174


1







Pretax (loss) income


179,905


222,844


(19)


(2,296,987)


590,126


(489)







Income tax (benefit) expense


13,664


39,899


(66)


(101,506)


106,014


(196)







Net (loss) income


$           166,241


$           182,945


(9)


$      (2,195,481)


$           484,112


(554)







Adjusted net (loss) income [b]


$           166,241


$           182,945


(9)


$           (10,481)


$           484,112


(102)


























SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets


0.63 %


0.76 %




(2.90)%


0.69 %









Return on average assets- adjusted [b]


0.63


0.76




(0.01)


0.69









Return on average tangible equity [b]


7.32


8.03




(32.36)


7.36









Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]


7.32


8.03




(0.15)


7.36









Efficiency ratio [b]


63.55


62.76




65.52


62.28









Average common equity to average assets


10.68


14.53




11.76


14.47









Average loans to average total deposits


79.53


87.17




82.85


88.64









Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]


12.79


12.89




12.79


12.89









Tier I capital ratio [c]


13.13


13.24




13.13


13.24









Total capital ratio [c]


15.30


15.39




15.30


15.39









Leverage ratio [c]


8.82


10.03




8.82


10.03




































































Average for Three Months




Average for Nine Months




Ending Balance





Ended September 30,


%


Ended September 30,


%


September 30,


%



2020


2019


 Change 


2020


2019


 Change 


2020


2019


 Change 

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS















Total loans


$    67,837,185


$    63,629,992


7


$    67,324,774


$    64,382,982


5


$    66,434,066


$    63,454,885


5

Total debt securities


14,422,320


13,715,979


5


14,142,922


13,703,073


3


15,472,108


13,947,224


11

Earning assets


96,896,614


84,528,727


15


92,565,282


83,402,162


11


96,738,163


83,447,829


16

Total assets


104,282,898


94,942,456


10


101,058,770


93,800,891


8


103,652,922


92,914,087


12

Noninterest bearing demand deposits


26,034,478


20,754,143


25


23,527,092


20,409,910


15


26,803,670


21,019,303


28

Interest bearing transaction accounts


52,181,312


37,711,142


38


48,597,866


36,861,148


32


53,346,388


38,614,048


38

Total transaction accounts


78,215,790


58,465,285


34


72,124,958


57,271,058


26


80,150,058


59,633,351


34

Total deposits


85,301,231


72,994,321


17


81,258,400


72,631,301


12


86,371,032


73,569,442


17

Total shareholder's equity


11,394,928


14,056,939


(19)


12,140,120


13,828,060


(12)


11,394,964


14,101,618


(19)

Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b]


9,036,984


9,033,459



9,062,151


8,798,038


3


9,037,925


9,081,045





















[a]  Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.

[b]  Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance.  The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

[c]  Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

NM = Not meaningful



















 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)














2020


2019



September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30

NONPERFORMING ASSETS











Nonaccrual loans [a]


$        1,233,040


$           764,744


$          676,716


$       606,843


$         653,242

Loans 90 days or more past due [b]


94,072


66,163


61,774


71,126


67,869

TDRs 90 days or more past due


830


423


335


414


588

Total nonperforming loans [a]


1,327,942


831,330


738,825


678,383


721,699

Foreclosed real estate


15,051


14,871


20,642


20,833


17,381

Other repossessed assets


8,527


8,599


13,338


10,930


17,584

Total nonperforming assets


$        1,351,520


$           854,800


$          772,805


$       710,146


$         756,664












TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days


$           114,583


$             95,788


$             97,404


$          97,901


$           97,218












Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans


2.00 %


1.21 %


1.09 %


1.06 %


1.14 %

Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets


2.03


1.25


1.14


1.11


1.19














Three Months Ended



2020


2019



September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES











Balance at beginning of period


$        1,754,352


$       1,351,072


$          920,993


$       942,191


$         977,660

Adoption of ASC 326




184,931



Net charge-offs (NCO)


100,818


123,054


111,798


140,703


176,098

Provision for loan losses


150,889


526,334


356,946


119,505


140,629

Balance at end of period


$        1,804,423


$       1,754,352


$       1,351,072


$       920,993


$         942,191












Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans


2.73 %


2.57 %


2.00 %


1.44 %


1.49 %

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]


135.88


211.03


182.87


135.76


130.55

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]


133.51


205.24


174.83


129.69


124.52












Annualized as a % of average loans:











NCO - QTD


0.59


0.72


0.69


0.87


1.10

NCO - YTD


0.67


0.71


0.69


0.88


0.88












[a]  Includes loans held for sale.

[b]  Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).

[c]  Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)
















Three Months Ended September 30,



2020


2019



Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield/ Rate


Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield/ Rate

YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS













(Taxable Equivalent Basis)













Assets













Earning assets:













Loans


$        67,837,185


$              654,687


3.84 %


$        63,629,992


$              782,948


4.88 %

Debt securities available for sale [a]


5,325,937


19,474


1.45


7,987,642


36,051


1.79

Debt securities held to maturity


8,967,670


50,747


2.25


5,737,726


40,075


2.77

Other earning assets [b]


14,637,109


7,328


0.20


7,182,756


47,015


2.60

Total earning assets [a]


96,767,901


732,236


3.01


84,538,116


906,089


4.25

Allowance for credit losses


(1,768,829)






(971,396)





Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale


128,713






(9,389)





Other assets


9,155,113






11,385,125





Total assets


$      104,282,898






$        94,942,456


















Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity













Interest bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand deposits


$        14,188,763


$                   9,777


0.27


$          8,870,753


$                25,179


1.13

Savings and money market accounts


37,992,549


26,476


0.28


28,840,389


96,060


1.32

Certificates and other time deposits


7,085,441


24,894


1.40


14,529,036


82,740


2.26

Total interest bearing deposits


59,266,753


61,147


0.41


52,240,178


203,979


1.55

FHLB and other borrowings


3,567,285


14,644


1.63


3,860,727


32,975


3.39

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]


1,492,378


3,736


1.00


1,401,320


15,137


4.29

Other short-term borrowings


5,984


49


3.26


13,348


72


2.14

Total interest bearing liabilities


64,332,400


79,576


0.49


57,515,573


252,163


1.74

Noninterest bearing deposits


26,034,478






20,754,143





Other noninterest bearing liabilities


2,521,092






2,615,801





Total liabilities


92,887,970






80,885,517





Shareholder's equity


11,394,928






14,056,939





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity


$      104,282,898






$        94,942,456


















Net interest income/ net interest spread




652,660


2.52 %




653,926


2.51 %

Net yield on earning assets






2.68 %






3.07 %














Total taxable equivalent adjustment




10,810






12,885
















Net interest income




$              641,850






$              641,041



[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.

[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)
















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020


2019



Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield/ Rate


Average Balance


Income/ Expense


Yield/ Rate

YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS













(Taxable Equivalent Basis)













Assets













Earning assets:













Loans


$        67,324,774


$           2,061,376


4.09 %


$        64,382,982


$           2,395,043


4.97 %

Debt securities available for sale [a]


5,923,281


36,787


0.83


8,957,354


134,698


2.01

Debt securities held to maturity


8,125,463


133,462


2.19


4,845,107


105,298


2.91

Other earning assets [b]


11,097,586


65,798


0.79


5,316,107


106,946


2.69

Total earning assets [a]


92,471,104


2,297,423


3.32


83,501,550


2,741,985


4.39

Allowance for credit losses


(1,404,498)






(952,170)





Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale


94,178






(99,388)





Other assets


9,897,986






11,350,899





Total assets


$      101,058,770






$        93,800,891


















Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity













Interest bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand deposits


$        13,350,036


47,758


0.48


$          8,954,456


72,061


1.08

Savings and money market accounts


35,247,830


155,211


0.59


27,906,692


261,172


1.25

Certificates and other time deposits


9,133,442


120,199


1.76


15,360,243


255,578


2.22

Total interest bearing deposits


57,731,308


323,168


0.75


52,221,391


588,811


1.51

FHLB and other borrowings


3,623,293


57,756


2.13


4,057,769


104,901


3.46

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]


1,379,052


38,668


3.75


763,681


24,886


4.36

Other short-term borrowings


12,844


440


4.58


16,235


368


3.03

Total interest bearing liabilities


62,746,497


420,032


0.89


57,059,076


718,966


1.68

Noninterest bearing deposits


23,527,092






20,409,910





Other noninterest bearing liabilities


2,645,061






2,503,845





Total liabilities


88,918,650






79,972,831





Shareholder's equity


12,140,120






13,828,060





Total liabilities and shareholder's equity


$      101,058,770






$        93,800,891


















Net interest income/ net interest spread




1,877,391


2.43 %




2,023,019


2.71 %

Net yield on earning assets






2.71 %






3.24 %














Total taxable equivalent adjustment




34,069






39,140
















Net interest income




$           1,843,322






$           1,983,879



[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.

[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)




















Nine Months




Three Months Ended



Ended September 30,


%


2020


2019



2020


2019


Change


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30

NONINTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts


$          160,474


$          185,782


(14)


$           54,710


$       44,233


$             61,531


$             64,585


$           65,143

Card and merchant processing fees


142,135


146,742


(3)


48,628


43,416


50,091


50,805


50,385

Investment services sales fees


85,596


87,316


(2)


26,218


24,971


34,407


28,130


29,287

Investment banking and advisory fees


111,805


67,939


65


40,013


45,061


26,731


15,720


28,324

Money transfer income


77,118


73,273


5


27,109


25,461


24,548


25,871


26,020

Corporate and correspondent investment sales


33,050


24,298


36


3,478


18,855


10,717


14,263


11,799

Asset management fees


35,488


34,039


4


12,024


11,560


11,904


11,532


11,405

Mortgage banking


55,060


19,011


190


13,741


23,868


17,451


9,048


8,204

Bank owned life insurance


14,691


12,895


14


4,972


5,094


4,625


4,584


3,508

Other


153,223


182,104


(16)


53,767


26,358


73,098


48,046


66,241



868,640


833,399


4


284,660


268,877


315,103


272,584


300,316

Investment securities gains, net


22,616


29,961


(25)



3,477


19,139



21,003

Total noninterest income


$          891,256


$          863,360


3


$         284,660


$     272,354


$          334,242


$          272,584


$         321,319


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries, benefits and commissions


$          858,541


$          884,111


(3)


$         296,708


$     251,697


$          310,136


$          297,823


$         295,092

Equipment


198,226


191,940


3


68,793


64,752


64,681


64,826


63,908

Professional services


226,338


210,583


7


78,018


78,100


70,220


82,343


72,903

Net occupancy


122,573


123,298


(1)


41,145


41,585


39,843


43,302


42,241

Money transfer expense


53,991


50,273


7


18,897


17,958


17,136


17,951


18,005

Marketing


29,960


42,276


(29)


9,283


8,778


11,899


12,888


15,471

Communications


16,721


16,603


1


5,542


5,808


5,371


5,179


5,469

Goodwill impairment


2,185,000



 NM 




2,185,000


470,000


Other


292,788


260,090


13


77,242


110,772


104,774


92,594


85,798

Total noninterest expense


$       3,984,138


$       1,779,174


124


$         595,628


$     579,450


$       2,809,060


$       1,086,906


$         598,887


















NM = Not meaningful

















 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)



















Nine Months



Three Months Ended



Ended September 30,



2020


2019



2020


2019



September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
















Computation of Operating Income:
















Net interest income (GAAP)


$      1,843,322


$    1,983,879



$         641,850


$         612,017


$       589,455


$       623,154


$        641,041

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)


891,256


863,360



284,660


272,354


334,242


272,584


321,319

Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)


3,984,138


1,779,174



595,628


579,450


2,809,060


1,086,906


598,887

Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)


2,185,000






2,185,000


470,000


Operating income (non-GAAP)


$         935,440


$    1,068,065



$         330,882


$         304,921


$       299,637


$       278,832


$        363,473

















Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:
















Total shareholder's equity


$    11,394,964


$ 14,101,618



$    11,394,964


$    11,270,789


$ 11,358,354


$ 13,386,589


$  14,101,618

Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP)


2,357,039


5,020,573



2,357,039


2,357,343


2,359,540


4,555,330


5,020,573

Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)


$      9,037,925


$    9,081,045



$      9,037,925


$      8,913,446


$    8,998,814


$    8,831,259


$     9,081,045

















Computation of Average Tangible Equity:
















Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)


$    12,140,120


$ 13,828,060



$    11,394,928


$    11,533,007


$ 13,500,615


$ 14,090,315


$  14,056,939

Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)


3,077,969


5,030,022



2,357,944


2,357,132


4,526,744


5,016,935


5,023,480

Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]


$      9,062,151


$    8,798,038



$      9,036,984


$      9,175,875


$    8,973,871


$    9,073,380


$     9,033,459

Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]


$    (2,195,481)


$       484,112



$         166,241


$        (124,437)


$  (2,237,285)


$     (330,705)


$        182,945

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)


(32.36)%


7.36 %



7.32 %


(5.45)%


(100.27)%


(14.46)%


8.03 %

















Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:







Net income (loss) (GAAP)


$    (2,195,481)


$       484,112



$         166,241


$        (124,437)


$  (2,237,285)


$     (330,705)


$        182,945

Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)


2,185,000






2,185,000


470,000


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]


$          (10,481)


$       484,112



$         166,241


$        (124,437)


$        (52,285)


$       139,295


$        182,945

Average assets (GAAP) [D]


$ 101,058,770


$ 93,800,891



$ 104,282,898


$ 104,204,062


$ 96,356,113


$ 95,754,954


$  94,942,456

Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)


(0.01)%


0.69 %



0.63 %


(0.48)%


(0.22)%


0.58 %


0.76 %

Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)


(0.15)


7.36



7.32


(5.45)


(2.34)


6.09


8.03

















Computation of Efficiency Ratio:
















Noninterest expense (GAAP)


$      3,984,138


$    1,779,174



$         595,628


$         579,450


$    2,809,060


$    1,086,906


$        598,887

Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)


2,185,000


113





2,185,000


470,102


Total expense (GAAP) [E]


$      1,799,138


$    1,779,061



$         595,628


$         579,450


$       624,060


$       616,804


$        598,887

Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis


$      1,877,391


$    2,023,019



$         652,660


$         623,242


$       601,489


$       635,552


$        653,926

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)


891,256


863,360



284,660


272,354


334,242


272,584


321,319

Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)


22,616


29,961




3,477


19,139



21,003

Total revenue [F]


$      2,746,031


$    2,856,418



$         937,320


$         892,119


$       916,592


$       908,136


$        954,242

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])


65.52 %


62.28 %



63.55 %


64.95 %


68.08 %


67.92 %


62.76 %

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2020


30-59 Days Past
Due


60-89 Days Past
Due


90 Days or More Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing
TDRs


Not Past Due, Nonaccrual, or TDR


Total


Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       22,632


$                       12,890


$              21,261


$    660,254


$            19,713


$            26,203,423


$ 26,940,173


$              50,789

Real estate – construction

2,861


303


532


12,614


61


2,387,303


2,403,674


153

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

19,280


3,968


1,816


275,668


1,831


13,393,237


13,695,800


98

Residential real estate – mortgage

88,035


49,344


39,728


204,442


55,132


13,027,076


13,463,757


(117)

Equity lines of credit

13,418


6,300


3,445


37,216



2,381,344


2,441,723


233

Equity loans

1,847


1,158


271


8,758


20,750


161,583


194,367


(195)

Credit card

9,776


7,526


16,542




873,949


907,793


18,527

Consumer – direct

25,762


11,730


6,643


9,134


17,926


1,952,501


2,023,696


24,559

Consumer – indirect

34,116


9,744


3,834


24,954



4,036,981


4,109,629


6,771

Total loans

$                     217,727


$                     102,963


$              94,072


$ 1,233,040


$         115,413


$            64,417,397


$ 66,180,612


$           100,818

Loans held for sale

$                                —


$                                —


$                       —


$               —


$                    —


$                  253,454


$       253,454


$                      —


















At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020


30-59 Days Past
Due


60-89 Days Past
Due


90 Days or More Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing
TDRs


Not Past Due or Impaired


Total


Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       51,207


$                         5,130


$                 8,450


$    389,615


$              1,866


$            28,325,856


$ 28,782,124


$              29,038

Real estate – construction

12,907



532


13,317


64


2,271,650


2,298,470


(36)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

8,592


2,190


415


117,213


1,876


13,670,383


13,800,669


8,670

Residential real estate – mortgage

70,252


22,495


13,140


169,387


54,289


13,099,576


13,429,139


182

Equity lines of credit

8,461


8,162


3,555


34,915



2,461,741


2,516,834


(476)

Equity loans

1,311


692


148


8,457


21,280


178,092


209,980


(120)

Credit card

6,668


7,286


22,134




929,484


965,572


20,107

Consumer – direct

19,927


10,923


11,623


7,624


16,836


2,067,175


2,134,108


42,271

Consumer – indirect

32,519


11,162


6,166


24,216



4,030,541


4,104,604


23,418

Total loans

$                     211,844


$                       68,040


$              66,163


$    764,744


$            96,211


$            67,034,498


$ 68,241,500


$           123,054

Loans held for sale

$                                —


$                                —


$                       —


$               —


$                    —


$                  245,851


$       245,851


$                      —

















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)






At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020


30-59 Days Past
Due


60-89 Days Past
Due


90 Days or More Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing
TDRs


Not Past Due or Impaired


Total


Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       31,493


$                         7,588


$                 3,013


$    323,881


$              1,931


$            27,464,207


$ 27,832,113


$              19,014

Real estate – construction

9,356


66


574


13,676


69


2,147,973


2,171,714


(13)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

13,439


5,241


912


114,839


3,333


13,715,641


13,853,405


(73)

Residential real estate – mortgage

67,938


25,187


5,744


147,058


55,116


13,144,975


13,446,018


(172)

Equity lines of credit

16,382


6,244


3,295


33,354



2,552,075


2,611,350


536

Equity loans

2,636


1,147


293


8,027


22,392


194,874


229,369


212

Credit card

13,230


8,932


23,707




977,503


1,023,372


19,517

Consumer – direct

34,553


19,738


15,196


7,160


14,898


2,184,500


2,276,045


51,726

Consumer – indirect

76,547


24,249


9,040


28,721



3,957,471


4,096,028


21,051

Total loans

$                     265,574


$                       98,392


$              61,774


$    676,716


$           97,739


$            66,339,219


$ 67,539,414


$           111,798

Loans held for sale

$                               —


$                               —


$                      —


$              —


$                   —


$                 117,752


$       117,752


$                     —

















At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

















30-59 Days Past
Due


60-89 Days Past
Due


90 Days or More Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing
TDRs


Not Past Due or Impaired


Total


Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       29,273


$                       16,462


$                 6,692


$    268,288


$              1,456


$            24,110,067


$ 24,432,238


$              37,788

Real estate – construction

7,603


2


571


8,041


72


2,012,393


2,028,682


(126)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

5,325


5,458


6,576


98,077


3,414


13,742,628


13,861,478


(285)

Residential real estate – mortgage

72,571


21,909


4,641


147,337


57,165


13,230,331


13,533,954


107

Equity lines of credit

15,766


6,581


1,567


38,113



2,530,653


2,592,680


857

Equity loans

2,856


1,028


195


8,651


23,770


208,468


244,968


137

Credit card

11,275


9,214


22,796




959,080


1,002,365


16,760

Consumer – direct

33,658


20,703


18,358


6,555


12,438


2,246,430


2,338,142


58,190

Consumer – indirect

83,966


28,430


9,730


31,781



3,758,443


3,912,350


27,275

Total loans

$                     262,293


$                     109,787


$              71,126


$    606,843


$            98,315


$            62,798,493


$ 63,946,857


$           140,703

Loans held for sale

$                               —


$                               —


$                      —


$              —


$                   —


$                 112,058


$       112,058


$                     —

















BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)


















At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2019


30-59 Days Past
Due


60-89 Days Past
Due


90 Days or More Past Due


Nonaccrual


Accruing
TDRs


Not Past Due or Impaired


Total


Net Charge Offs (Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural

$                       30,779


$                       24,036


$              11,179


$    301,021


$              1,552


$            24,314,563


$ 24,683,130


$              69,942

Real estate – construction

3,831


185


532


1,616


76


1,999,107


2,005,347


(59)

Commercial real estate –  mortgage

13,939


41


2,375


110,632


3,492


12,943,694


13,074,173


2,250

Residential real estate – mortgage

74,796


22,329


4,778


153,078


60,537


13,187,809


13,503,327


1,280

Equity lines of credit

11,088


4,616


2,072


36,879



2,563,457


2,618,112


431

Equity loans

2,452


978


524


8,728


24,789


225,973


263,444


(59)

Credit card

10,372


8,092


20,037




897,646


936,147


16,398

Consumer – direct

35,762


23,075


17,773


7,348


7,360


2,297,040


2,388,358


63,992

Consumer – indirect

81,075


26,294


8,599


33,940



3,698,625


3,848,533


21,923

Total loans

$                     264,094


$                     109,646


$              67,869


$    653,242


$            97,806


$            62,127,914


$ 63,320,571


$           176,098

Loans held for sale

$                               —


$                              —


$                      —


$              —


$                    —


$                 134,314


$       134,314


$                     —

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)












2020


2019


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30

Assets:










Cash and due from banks

$       1,035,307


$      1,019,127


$    1,033,733


$      1,149,734


$       1,117,458

Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits

14,041,538


11,738,063


4,479,535


5,788,964


5,356,141

Cash and cash equivalents

15,076,845


12,757,190


5,513,268


6,938,698


6,473,599

Trading account assets

926,497


1,016,966


1,009,130


473,976


564,000

Debt securities available for sale

6,028,072


5,765,192


6,344,816


7,235,305


7,612,590

Debt securities held to maturity, net

9,428,931


8,693,437


7,876,266


6,797,046


6,334,634

Loans held for sale

253,454


245,851


117,752


112,058


134,314

Loans

66,180,612


68,241,500


67,539,414


63,946,857


63,320,571

Allowance for loan losses

(1,804,423)


(1,754,352)


(1,351,072)


(920,993)


(942,191)

Net loans

64,376,189


66,487,148


66,188,342


63,025,864


62,378,380

Premises and equipment, net

1,063,923


1,070,358


1,068,741


1,087,698


1,085,635

Bank owned life insurance

758,391


754,908


754,409


750,224


746,819

Goodwill

2,328,296


2,328,296


2,328,296


4,513,296


4,983,296

Other assets

3,412,324


3,148,270


3,124,539


2,669,182


2,600,820

Total assets

$   103,652,922


$ 102,267,616


$ 94,325,559


$   93,603,347


$     92,914,087

Liabilities:










Deposits:










Noninterest bearing

$     26,803,670


$    25,978,354


$ 20,418,504


$   21,850,216


$     21,019,303

Interest bearing

59,567,362


59,448,060


56,816,003


53,135,067


52,550,139

Total deposits

86,371,032


85,426,414


77,234,507


74,985,283


73,569,442

FHLB and other borrowings

3,560,973


3,571,933


3,790,137


3,690,044


3,709,949

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

189,474


249,481


409,784


173,028


117,421

Other short-term borrowings


1,619




45

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,136,479


1,747,380


1,532,777


1,368,403


1,415,612

Total liabilities

92,257,958


90,996,827


82,967,205


80,216,758


78,812,469

Shareholder's Equity:










Preferred stock

229,475


229,475


229,475


229,475


229,475

Common stock — $0.01 par value

2,230


2,230


2,230


2,230


2,230

Surplus

14,032,321


14,035,607


14,039,572


14,043,727


14,359,966

Retained deficit

(3,264,295)


(3,430,135)


(3,305,226)


(917,227)


(585,859)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

365,374


404,165


362,339


(1,072)


66,009

Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity

11,365,105


11,241,342


11,328,390


13,357,133


14,071,821

Noncontrolling interests

29,859


29,447


29,964


29,456


29,797

Total shareholder's equity

11,394,964


11,270,789


11,358,354


13,386,589


14,101,618

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$   103,652,922


$ 102,267,616


$ 94,325,559


$   93,603,347


$     92,914,087

 

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)












Three Months Ended


2020


2019


September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30

Interest income:










Interest and fees on loans

$          644,643


$     669,767


$         715,476


$        738,140


$          771,245

Interest on debt securities available for sale

19,474


18,805


(1,492)


33,333


36,051

Interest on debt securities held to maturity

49,981


39,800


41,102


43,097


38,893

Interest on trading account assets

892


1,157


1,122


1,326


487

Interest and dividends on other earning assets

6,436


14,016


42,175


39,915


46,528

Total interest income

721,426


743,545


798,383


855,811


893,204

Interest expense:










Interest on deposits

61,147


97,279


164,742


189,345


203,979

Interest on FHLB and other borrowings

14,644


21,936


21,176


31,263


32,975

Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

3,736


12,274


22,658


11,850


15,137

Interest on other short-term borrowings

49


39


352


199


72

Total interest expense

79,576


131,528


208,928


232,657


252,163

Net interest income

641,850


612,017


589,455


623,154


641,041

Provision for credit losses

150,977


539,459


356,991


119,505


140,629

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

490,873


72,558


232,464


503,649


500,412

Noninterest income:










Service charges on deposit accounts

54,710


44,233


61,531


64,585


65,143

Card and merchant processing fees

48,628


43,416


50,091


50,805


50,385

Investment services sales fees

26,218


24,971


34,407


28,130


29,287

Investment banking and advisory fees

40,013


45,061


26,731


15,720


28,324

Money transfer income

27,109


25,461


24,548


25,871


26,020

Asset management fees

12,024


11,560


11,904


11,532


11,405

Corporate and correspondent investment sales

3,478


18,855


10,717


14,263


11,799

Mortgage banking

13,741


23,868


17,451


9,048


8,204

Bank owned life insurance

4,972


5,094


4,625


4,584


3,508

Investment securities gains, net


3,477


19,139



21,003

Other

53,767


26,358


73,098


48,046


66,241

Total noninterest income

284,660


272,354


334,242


272,584


321,319

Noninterest expense:










Salaries, benefits and commissions

296,708


251,697


310,136


297,823


295,092

Equipment

68,793


64,752


64,681


64,826


63,908

Professional services

78,018


78,100


70,220


82,343


72,903

Net occupancy

41,145


41,585


39,843


43,302


42,241

Money transfer expense

18,897


17,958


17,136


17,951


18,005

Marketing

9,283


8,778


11,899


12,888


15,471

Communications

5,542


5,808


5,371


5,179


5,469

Goodwill impairment



2,185,000


470,000


Other

77,242


110,772


104,774


92,594


85,798

Total noninterest expense

595,628


579,450


2,809,060


1,086,906


598,887

Net (loss) income before income tax expense

179,905


(234,538)


(2,242,354)


(310,673)


222,844

Income tax (benefit) expense

13,664


(110,101)


(5,069)


20,032


39,899

Net (loss) income

166,241


(124,437)


(2,237,285)


(330,705)


182,945

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

401


472


501


663


514

Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.










 

Tags