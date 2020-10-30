- Revenue: Total revenue of $927 million, up 21 percent (annualized) from second quarter 2020 levels as both net interest income (+19 percent annualized) and noninterest income (+23 percent annualized) posts double digit gains - Expenses: Noninterest expense totals $596 million, up on a linked quarter basis and down 1 percent from the year ago quarter. Efficiency ratio ends the quarter at 63.55 percent compared to 64.95 percent on a linked quarter basis and 62.76 percent in the year ago quarter - Operating income: Operating income(1) in the quarter totals $331 million, up 34 percent (annualized) from the second quarter of 2020 and down 9 percent from third quarter 2019 levels - Loans and Deposits: Newly funded loans in the quarter of $3.5 billion brings the total for the first nine months of 2020 to $15.8 billion, a 41 percent increase compared to the same time period a year ago. Total deposits end the quarter at $86.4 billion, up 4 percent (annualized) from the second quarter of 2020 and up 17 percent from the year ago quarter - Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses of $151 million in the quarter, down significantly from that recorded in the previous two quarters and comparable to the $141 million recorded in the third quarter last year. Provision for loan losses exceeds net charge-offs by $50 million in the quarter - Credit quality: Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans at 59 basis points compared to 72 basis points for the second quarter of 2020. Nonperforming loan ratio at 2.00 percent and coverage ratio at 136 percent - Capital and Liquidity: CET1(2) ratio ends the quarter at 12.79, up 61 basis points from second quarter 2020 levels. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 144 percent, unchanged on a sequential quarter basis and from the quarter a year ago