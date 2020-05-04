HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that nine advisors from UBS's South Texas Market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK List of Top Women Wealth Advisors of 2020. Recognized financial advisors and wealth managers include Wendy Nobles of the firm's Beaumont branch, Alexandra VanMeurs of Houston Downtown, Nena Bracket of Houston Galleria, Lorraine Allemand of the firms The Woodland's branch and Liz Lockwood, Sharon Snowden and Sherry Verburgt of Houston River Oaks.
The ranking is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, such as telephone and in-person interviews, service and investing models. Quantitative data, like revenue trends and assets under management were taken into consideration as well. All advisors also have a minimum of seven years' experience and have been with the firm for a minimum of one year. Out of 32,000 nominations received, only 1,000 advisors made the list and manage a combined nearly $920 billion in client assets. In addition to the Houston and Beaumont markets, South Texas awardees also included Jan Pickle of Austin and Carol Mani Johnston of San Antonio.
"Each of these individuals are extremely talented, bring deep expertise to their clients and showcase to their peers what it means to be a best-in-class UBS advisor," said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas Market-Head for UBS. "These extraordinary advisors are continually recognized for their exceptional dedication to their clients and the firm, and this national recognition speaks highly to their efforts in maintaining client relationships and staying at the forefront of industry standards."
For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors/#7443414951f4
About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.
About UBS
UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Media Contact:
Kaitlin Ross
Pierpont Communications
kross@piercom.com
713-627-2223
© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.
Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors
Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience.