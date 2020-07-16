AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic, the unified protective intelligence software platform digitally transforming how businesses proactively address physical safety, announced today the appointment of Fred Burton as executive director of its new Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence. A New York Times bestselling author, former special agent and counterterrorism authority, Burton joins Ontic following the company's recent $12 million Series A funding led by Felicis Ventures.
"Ontic is proud to welcome Fred Burton to our ranks, considered to be the world's foremost authority on protective intelligence," said Lukas Quanstrom, chief executive officer, Ontic. "Fred brings proven insights and methodologies to the Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence, which are crucial to the digital transformation of the physical security area that large enterprises and educational institutions demand. In an age when threats surge across various channels while how we work, engage and learn is melding with our personal lives, advancing physical security through technology must be a high priority."
The Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services and resources for safety and security professionals at major corporations across financial services, technology, retail, entertainment and consumer products sectors. Through its initiatives, global industry experts and authorities in protective intelligence share best practices, insights on current and historical trends, and explore lessons learned from physical security peers. In addition, Ontic research, whitepapers, webinars and podcasts will be among the Center's new offerings.
"There was a clear lack of technology to enable us, the threat hunters, to do our jobs more efficiently when we created the protective intelligence practice at the State Department decades ago," said Fred Burton, executive director, Ontic Center for Protective Intelligence. "It wasn't until Ontic that I found something truly special for advancing this art — an innovative technology platform that pulls together all the disparate channels of data tapped for physical security. I am honored to spearhead the Center for Protective Intelligence to help physical security professionals optimize their security programs, streamline their protective intelligence initiatives and keep their people safe."
Burton joins Ontic from Rane/Stratfor, a leading global geopolitical intelligence platform, where he served as chief security officer and remains a company advisor. He is a former State Department counter-terrorism deputy chief and U.S. Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) Special Agent. Recognized as one of the world's foremost authorities on security and terrorism, Burton is a New York Times best-selling author of four books, including his memoir, GHOST: Confessions of a Counterterrorism Agent, a story of his role in the fight against the burgeoning terrorist threat in the 1980s and beyond.
General James A. "Spider" Marks, Rich Battista Join Ontic Advisory Board
Ontic has also expanded its Advisory Board with the addition of General James "Spider" Marks and Rich Battista. Both bring expertise to Ontic across the technology, security, corporate and entrepreneurial ecosystems that will help the company advance its private sector initiatives.
Marks spent over 30 years in the U.S. Army where he attained the rank of Major General, holding every command position from infantry platoon leader to commanding general. He was the senior intelligence officer for Operation Iraqi Freedom and culminated his career as the Commanding General of the US Army Intelligence Center and School. Since retiring from the military, General Marks has led many business ventures and entrepreneurial efforts. He is an on-air national security, military and intelligence contributor to CNN and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.
Battista is a proven Chief Executive Officer with significant experience operating, building and revitalizing large-scale multiplatform companies at the nexus of media and technology. Battista has reshaped, transformed and sold two multi-billion dollar publicly-traded companies in Time Inc. and Gemstar-TV Guide. He has held several senior management roles during an 18-year tenure at Fox.
About Ontic
Ontic is the first protective intelligence technology platform to unify and digitally transform all critical data and information physical security professionals need to get the most relevant intelligence — faster — for early threat detection. Insights from the SaaS-based Ontic platform allow corporate security and education leaders to better identify pre-incident indicators, assess risk and mitigate potential threats in order to protect employees, patrons, students, educators, facilities and schools. Ontic works with Fortune 500 companies and leading educational institutions to keep its most prized assets safe — its people.
