The creation of the "Gateway to Plano" and the continuation of the City of Plano's Envision Oak Point plan is spearheaded today as Triten Real Estate Partners officially break ground and start the transformation of the dated Market Square Mall, located in East Plano, into the highly anticipated Assembly Park.
HOUSTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The creation of the "Gateway to Plano" and the continuation of the City of Plano's Envision Oak Point plan is spearheaded today as Triten Real Estate Partners officially break ground and start the transformation of the dated Market Square Mall, located in East Plano, into the highly anticipated Assembly Park.
Triten, known for their large-scale, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use projects in Houston and Dallas, purchased the property in January 2021 after a lengthy selection process. It was integral to the City of Plano and the original owner to sell to a group that planned to enhance and revitalize the area and become a part of the existing community. The strategy behind Triten's reimagination at Assembly Park is to create a vibrant, mixed-use destination centered around collaboration and living a healthy lifestyle. The existing site will be transformed into 180,000 square feet of Class A creative office space, 16,500 square feet of retail and dining space, and over 300 lofty flats and townhomes, all surrounding a large, newly planted central park consisting of event space, kid-friendly play areas, and a dedicated dog park. The property's location near I-75 and proximity to Legacy Central is ideal for large corporations and employers. The surrounding dense residential areas neighboring the property make Assembly Park the next destination of entertainment for the community.
"Triten is excited to deliver a thoughtfully designed, integrated, walkable, and vibrant destination for our office users, residents, and the community," says John Hardaway, partner at Triten Real Estate Partners. "Whether you work, dine, exercise, visit or live there, Assembly Park offers something for you. We believe this convergence of activity and green space will appeal to a diverse range of residents and employers who value all the intangibles that Assembly Park offers."
Assembly Park's mixed-use nature appeals to companies looking for a home with unique workspaces, on-site amenities, and lifestyle-driven events hosted at the property's central park. The creative office portion of Assembly Park, designed by Agent Architecture and Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, is the portion of the project reimagined from the existing mall structure. The office space is designed to promote peak collaboration and performance by offering an abundance of common area workspaces and private areas like an interior library and collaboration areas including state-of-the-art technology. In addition, office tenants will have a fully equipped fitness center featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with full park views. Overhead doors will let fresh air in during workouts, and weekly outdoor fitness classes will be available to tenants and visitors at the park. Nathan Durham and Duane Henley with Newmark are leasing the creative office space.
Assembly Park's unique retail and dining offerings and fresh green parks will keep employees on site after work hours and attract area residents and visitors seeking a hub for family-friendly fun. Located off Spring Creek Parkway, the property's main entry will welcome visitors with two ground-up retail opportunities designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. The retail spaces range from 3,400 to 8,620 square feet and are central to the property and feature patios with park views and bike trail access making it the perfect place for watching your children play during lunch or taking in a live concert over drinks with friends. Ryan Smith and Sarah Velten with Northview Co. are leasing the retail space.
"Triten places a high level of detail on each of the mixed-use projects we develop. Continually, we aim to provide a curated experience to those who visit promoting innovation, collaboration, and a healthy lifestyle," says Scott Arnoldy, founder of Triten Real Estate Partners. "The Mall's location provided a fantastic opportunity for a reimagination that is central to a large residential base in East Plano. Assembly Park is a great chance for Triten to make a positive change in the community by providing a new and beautifully designed landmark that will offer endless entertainment and outdoor social gathering opportunities."
A large part of the Triten mixed-use experience is providing exciting and sought-after on-site programming and experiences that are key for community interaction and activation at Assembly Park. Kid-friendly fitness, date-night dance lessons, and evening movie screenings will be in regular rotation once Assembly Park delivers. The on-site multifamily development at Assembly Park will provide all the conveniences that employees and visitors receive but with the luxury of never leaving home. Outlined with newly paved hike and bike trails, and signature green space directly outside your doorstep, Assembly Park delivers an on-site lifestyle second to none. The multifamily portion of the project will be available for lease only and feature Class A finishes, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness and pool area.
Assembly Park is scheduled to deliver in late 2023.
Media Contact
Lisa Reyerse, Triten Real Estate Partners, 1 8326151471, lreyerse@triten.com
SOURCE Triten Real Estate Partners