KERRVILLE, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nicki Dechert Carlson provides Christian women readers with a spiritual strategy to change their perspectives on life in Grace-Faced: Pursuing the Life-Changing Perspective of a Loving God ($16.99, paperback, 9781662830846; $26.99, hardcover, 9781662830853; $7.99, e-book, 9781662830860).
Through humorous anecdotes and deep spiritual truths, Nicki Dechert Carlson teaches readers they cannot leave the presence of God unchanged, but instead become what she calls, "grace-faced." The author believes the struggles of this world will consume and drag people down if they are not careful to consistently seek God. She wants readers to "thrive and not just survive" during seasons of suffering. According to what's penned in this thought-provoking book, the key is to turn and seek the grace-filled face of the Heavenly Father, and to learn how to think, look, and act more like Jesus.
"Life is incredibly hard and it is so easy to get bogged down in its difficulties," said Carlson. "Growing up, I was very fond of a book that housed a collection of Scriptures organized topically. That book taught me that the words in the Bible could help me with absolutely everything I would face in life. My book expands on that idea."
Texas resident, Nicki Dechert Carlson is a devoted wife and mother. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree with highest honors from the University of Texas at Austin. She formerly worked as a Special Sections Editor and writer for the Austin American-Statesman in addition to freelance writing. She also served for a number of years as a Worship Team Leader at the Kerrville First United Methodist Church. According to the author, she found her call to write while taking a standardized test in the 3rd grade. Painting pictures with words and pouring her heart onto a page has been a passion of hers ever since. In her free time, Carlson enjoys playing tennis and piano, singing, gardening and loving on her dogs.
