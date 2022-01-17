HOUSTON, Jan.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALJ Group and Decarbonfuse are collaborating to bring hydrogen and energy experts together in order to capture the http://full growth potential of the hydrogen market.
According to IEA, hydrogen demand was 88 Mt in 2020 and is expected to increase to about 130 Mt in 2025 then nearly 210 Mt in 2030 in a Net Zero scenario. The acceleration of demand will spur investment in new production technology, transmission capacity, storage capability, and infrastructure across the globe.
Countries across the world are seeking for a sustainable, cost-effective and easily applied source of energy. It is important to come up with solutions that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and are technologically feasible - hydrogen could definitely be part of the answer and become the key component of the U.S. clean energy mix in the future.
China, Japan and the European Union states have been actively investing in hydrogen infrastructure development and research, and the USA seems to be lagging behind in terms of unlocking hydrogen potential.
"ALJ Group is extremely excited about organizing one of the major hydrogen experts' gatherings in the USA and we are also very happy to have Decarbonfuse among our media partners. We think it's very important to recruit as many stakeholders from different segments as possible and to spread the word about vast clean energy opportunities and hydrogen potential for the region" said Larry Keras, CEO of ALJ Group, organizers of the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.
"This collaboration enables our audiences of industry experts to capitalize on the growing hydrogen market domestically and globally," said Todd Bush, founder and editor at Decarbonfuse. "The 2nd American Hydrogen Forum will bring together the leaders who will unlock the potential for the hydrogen economy and find creative solutions for current hydrogen supply and demand constraints. We are excited to work with ALJ Group on this important clean energy event."
About ALJ Group
Organizes high-level events of different formats (business meetings, forums, conferences, exhibitions) for Energy and Maritime experts and industry leaders. Our values are based on knowledge, innovation and communication and our events embed these three essential parts that lead to progress. Two closely related LNG and Maritime sectors constantly undergo challenges and changes and only through a dialogue and partnerships can the industries thrive and become even more sustainable and progressive. Our company is devoted to encouraging the sharing of knowledge and good practice between experts from different areas: researchers, government representatives and business leaders. Read more at https://www.ushydrogenforum.com/
About Decarbonfuse
Decarbonfuse is the community for climate and energy investors, engineers, and analysts. Follow the money flow of climate, technology, and energy investments to uncover new opportunities and jobs. Our mission is to bring together decarbonization data and news across industries so that our audience can make informed and sustainable decisions. Read more at https://decarbonfuse.com
