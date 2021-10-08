THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamis Power Solutions "Dynamis" announces the sale of multiple 35MW mobile power generation packages to Life Cycle Power "LCP". These power units will be deployed for use in e-frac and distributed generation projects. LCP is an established turnkey power service company serving various oil field basins, emergency response, and distributed power applications. LCP's environmentally friendly power solutions enable oil & gas operators to eliminate diesel consumption for power generation while reducing their carbon footprint by utilizing wellhead natural gas that may otherwise be flared. LCP currently operates more than 300MW of mobile gas turbine generators in the U.S. "With LCP's experience and market position, they are an excellent partner to bring additional Dynamis power packages to the oilfield." – Matt Crawford, CEO Dynamis Power Solutions.
The Dynamis DT35 power package was engineered as the most modular, reliable and with the highest power density of any mobile unit on the market. With years of experience, over 350 unique installations and 100,000+ running hours across the United States, the DT35 provides a proven solution to meet the growing e-frac and distributed generation markets. "The Dynamis DT35 is engineered and fit for purpose for electric frac and distributed power applications. The DT35's are strategic additions to our fleet" – John Tuma, CEO Life Cycle Power.
Together, LCP and Dynamis enable customers to reduce their CO2E production by utilizing clean natural gas for efficient power generation. Dynamis will begin deliveries of the DT35 power packages starting Q1 2022.
