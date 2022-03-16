DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, Texas's leading community management company, was recently awarded the contract to provide property management services for 3525 Turtle Creek, a luxury high-rise community in Dallas, Texas.
"We were very taken with their polish and handling of all things hospitality, having toured one of their properties and seeing first-hand what professionally managed luxury looks like," said Chris Papazian, Vice President of the Board at 3525 Turtle Creek. "Not only the Board, but the search committee unanimously found FirstService Residential to be exactly what we were looking for."
Located near the Katy Trail in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighborhood, "3525" is a prestigious community offering a high-quality lifestyle in one of the most vibrant and sophisticated areas of Dallas. The affluent 22-story building offers amenities such as a 24-hour doorman, valet, fitness center, shaded swimming pool and ballroom where residents can gather for various lifestyle events throughout the year.
"We appreciate the depth of FirstService Residential's expertise in all aspects of high-rise living, including the knowledgeable and dedicated experts in all fields," Papazian said. "From the engineering to financial prowess, to HR training and support, and the economies of scale we hope to benefit from due to their extensive stable of luxury high-rise representation."
Designed in 1957 by renowned architect Howard R. Meyer, 3525 Turtle Creek is the first high-rise residential property in Dallas and one of the nation's few Modernist high-rise apartment buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places. With stunning views of the Dallas skyline, the community is located about 5 minutes from downtown, giving residents easy access to 4 major highways. The surrounding area is home to various retail stores, restaurants and recreation.
"FirstService Residential is very proud to be named as the Managing Agent of 3525 Turtle Creek," said Susan Ward-Freeman, Regional Vice President High Rise, Texas. "The High-Rise Division team is ready to extend resources and support from our 25 other communities in DFW that align our brand culture and reputation with exceptional service to the residents and guests."
