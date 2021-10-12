HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CustomerServ is pleased to announce that Alexis Moran is this year's recipient of the CustomerServ Scholarship for $7,500. Alexis is currently pursuing a degree in business management and has demonstrated a passion for education, cost-affordable healthcare, and humanitarian assistance.
CustomerServ believes in empowering students that wish to expand their educational horizons but are facing financial difficulties. The award helps struggling students overcome these obstacles.
According to Founder and President Nick Jiwa, "The scholarship means a lot to us and it's our way of giving back, by helping an aspiring and disadvantaged business student relieve some financial pressures." With the cost of higher education increasing yearly, the award continues to assist and invest in the next generation of business leaders.
CustomerServ reviewed many applicants but was highly impressed with Alexis's ability to maintain three jobs while earning a degree and helping her loved ones. They were equally proud of her desire to make healthcare more affordable from a philanthropic and business standpoint. Alexis hopes to one day open a facility that values patient-centered care over profits.
Congratulations, Alexis, and best wishes to all the students in their future endeavors.
