HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary-Olga Lovett, Senior Vice President of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the 2021 Benchmark Women in Litigation Forum, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. EDT.
Lovett will speak on the topic of "Protecting Your Brand in the Era of Cancel Culture," which will explore strategies for trademark clearance, enforcement, and licensing to mitigate reputation-related risk.
"Benchmark Litigation is one of the top guides for litigation attorneys, and its annual Women in Litigation forum is an enriching and engaging resource for legal minds. I couldn't be more honored to join the ranks of speakers for their upcoming event," said Lovett. "I look forward to learning from the tremendous roster of speakers and panelists."
The Benchmark Women in Litigation forum, held virtually this year, is designed to "combine panels of women lawyers discussing the top legal issues facing in-house counsel in employment, privacy, IP, and trade regulatory compliance in addition to leadership and career development skills, and tips needed for women to rise in their organizations or get noticed by other companies," according to the event's website.
Lovett, who also is a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice, is a proven first-chair trial lawyer who concentrates her practice in intellectual property, commercial, and complex litigation. She has served as national trial counsel for Fortune 500 companies in a broad range of industries, including entertainment, software, hardware, energy, hedge funds and financial institutions, health care, oilfield services, and consumer products. In Lovett's practice as a first-chair trial lawyer with 28 years' experience, she has tried cases to verdict involving a wide variety of issues, including patent infringement, trademark infringement, theft of trade-secrets, commercial disputes, class actions, employment litigation, and product liability.
About Greenberg Traurig's Women's Initiative: Greenberg Traurig is committed to its women lawyers' success, which includes a firmwide women's affinity group encompassing recruiting, retention, and business development. The firm regularly collaborates with like-minded organizations to address these issues on a broader scale in a variety of industries and communities. Greenberg Traurig also takes thoughtful action to address issues such as maintaining a healthy work-life balance, breaking the glass ceiling, mentoring, creating and maintaining healthy lifestyles, and giving back to the community. Twitter: @GTLawWomen
About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law and a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, and Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2020 "Best Law Firms."
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
