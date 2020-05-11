AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouTube and Rev.com have teamed up to make captions more readily available to YouTube creators. Rev — recently named a "recommended vendor" for human-generated caption services — is offering discounted rates to creators who order captions via Rev's streamlined YouTube integration.
As a worldwide leader in captioning services, Rev knows that many people rely heavily on the accuracy of closed captions. Without accuracy, viewers who want to fully understand what they're watching — especially if they have accessibility needs, or if English isn't their first language — are left wanting. Others, without the ability to watch a video with the sound off, may simply leave. Additionally, platforms can more confidently suggest relevant content with accurate captions.
With accurate captions, everybody wins. For this reason and more, Rev provides YouTube creators with a way to access the world of highly accurate, professional-grade captions.
Rev is offering three special promotions to YouTube creators:
- Creators who connect their YouTube channels with Rev will get a 12 percent discount on all orders;
- Creators who are new to Rev will receive $10 off their first order (with no minimum order value);
- Creators who order any foreign language subtitles will get an English captions file for free.
"I've spent years helping brands maximize the potential of their video content," said Justin Brown, Co-Founder of Primal Video. "Rev is my go-to captions provider. I've tried dozens of captioning services, but nothing beats Rev's effortless YouTube integration, consistent accuracy, fast turnaround times and affordable pricing."
Rev is no stranger to serving the needs of countless creators who use YouTube to host and promote their passions. Creators who have enjoyed Rev's peerless combination of accuracy, speed and price for years include The Food Ranger (4 million subscribers), ThinkMedia (1.1 million subscribers) and Primal Video (500,000 subscribers).
Rev's integration with YouTube enables creators to choose which files they want to be captioned in a few clicks. For creators who want to streamline the process even further, Rev offers the ability to deliver the captioned file back to their YouTube channel, eliminating the drudgery of manually uploading captions to individual videos. Rev's ease-of-use, consistency in delivering 99 percent accurate captions, and industry-leading turnaround times are often cited as major assets to content creators.
"Being selected as one of YouTube's recommended captions vendors underlines the importance of speech-to-text solutions for both video creators and distributors," said Mark Chen, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Rev.com. "Over the years, Rev has captioned hundreds of thousands of YouTube videos and we're thrilled that YouTube is making it even easier to leverage our integration and caption tons of video content quickly and accurately."
Captions benefit video content creators in many ways, including:
- Reach the right audience: Captions may help platforms understand the actual content within videos, which can drive search and discovery processes that get content in front of the right people at the right time.
- Reach more viewers: Over 80 percent of U.S. consumers watch videos with sound off. Captions help content creators reach viewers they otherwise wouldn't have.
- Increase watch time: Studies have shown that viewers watch videos with captions an average of 12 percent longer than videos that don't have them.
- Boost SEO: Captions make videos crawlable, improving their ranking potential so they can be more easily found online. Rev's captions can help YouTubers get more views, exposure and higher payouts.
- Help understanding: Captions ensure video content is clear to everyone, including non-native English speakers.
- Increase accessibility: Over 36 million Americans and five percent of the global population has some degree of hearing loss. Captions help make video content accessible to all.
For more information, visit https://integrations.rev.com/youtube.
