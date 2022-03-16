AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin based developer, Watershed Development Group, has broken ground on a 34,364 SF multifamily project, Sixth and Chicon, located at 1812 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78702. The complex, designed by Mark Odom Studio, with construction by Cadence McShane Construction Company and engineering by Civilitude Planning & Engineering, will feature 60 micro-housing apartments, close to urban amenities and public transportation.
The multifamily community was designed with the urban minimalist in mind and offers a turnkey micro-lifestyle, with the bonus of nearby public transit and some of Austin's most exciting shops, restaurants and entertainment.
"Our design team worked masterfully to understand and execute this project using some specialized ordinances and land development code provisions allowing for smaller units and much less parking than would normally be required anywhere else in Austin," says Nathan Vargo, Founder of Watershed Development Group. "My partners and I are excited to bring these carefully designed units online, in what is arguably the most walkable submarket in Austin, TX. We believe that building housing in submarkets with a rich offering of walkable lifestyle amenities, helps to activate the public spaces, support our local merchants, and increases the utilization of public transportation, all of which add to the vibrancy of our great city."
Sixth and Chicon will be in walking distance to Plaza Saltillo Transit Oriented Development, giving residents easy access to Austin's public transportation system. At full buildout, the property will span six floors featuring modern amenities including multiple co-working spaces, individualized workout rooms on each level, multiple community kitchens and outdoor spaces including a rooftop patio, all with fantastic views to Downtown Austin. The average size for each apartment is 355 SF with units ranging from 252 SF to 465 SF.
"Mark Odom Studio has designed a one-of-a-kind multifamily development in Austin's ever-growing east side. Sixth and Chicon will be ideal for young professionals or the 'digital-nomad' or workers who travel and live in several cities and are able to work remotely. The micro-dwellings will be unique, state-of-the-art spaces with built-in furniture, raised industrial ceilings, and spacious shared indoor-outdoor living spaces bringing an entirely new MF concept to Austin," says Mark Odom, founding principal, Mark Odom Studio.
Projected completion is summer, 2023.
- Developer: Watershed Development Group
- Architect: Mark Odom Studio
- Builder: Cadence McShane Construction
- Civil Engineer: Civilitude
- Structural Engineer: Leap Structures
- MEP: Nichols Engineering
- Renderings: Picnon
About Cadence McShane Construction Company
Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company (CMC) has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Education, Multifamily, Senior Living, Commercial, and Industrial market sectors, we offer design-build, and construction management services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. CMC is part of The McShane Companies and, along-side our sister company McShane Construction, is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the United States, with Top-10 rankings across the Multifamily, Senior Living and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at http://www.cadencemcshane.com.
About Watershed Development Group
Founded by commercial property developer Nathan Vargo, Watershed Development Group is a coalition of professionals dedicated to making a meaningful difference for our communities and our investors. Our strategic focus is on acquiring and developing high value projects, in irreplaceable locations, within three main property categories: Multifamily, Single Family Subdivisions, and Creative Covered Land. For more information, visit http://www.watersheddevelopmentgroup.com.
About Mark Odom Studio
Founded in Austin, Texas, by principal Mark Odom, Mark Odom Studio aims to listen, observe and edit to produce experiential architecture that embodies the client's vision and responds purposefully to context and the wellness of our environment. Mark Odom Studio works with a diverse group of stakeholders and developers that range between mixed-use, retail, hospitality, infill, multi-family housing, and single family. For more information, visit http://www.markodomstudio.com. Follow @markodomstudio.
Media Contact
Kris Ferraro, Mark Odom Studio, 512.522.2856, kris@luckybreakpr.com
Marina Stingley, Cadence McShane Construction Company, 6303106801, mstingley@cadencemcshane.com
SOURCE Cadence McShane Construction