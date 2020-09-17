BBVA USA recognized as one of the World's Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks in North America by Global Finance

- Round One Winner: BBVA named a first-round winner in two sub-categories. Round Two winners, including overall Regional and Global winners, will be announced in October. - In Good Company: BBVA was among only three banks named winners in the 12 subcategories, besting two top five U.S. banks in Best Mobile Adaptive Site and Best Mobile Banking App.