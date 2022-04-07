Zaccaria Development Company was formed by Phil Zaccaria General Partner and signed an agreement to develop 725+ acres in the Canyon Lake area off Hwy 306.
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaccaria Development Company was formed by Phil Zaccaria General Partner and signed an agreement to develop 725+ acres in the Canyon Lake area off Hwy 306. Zaccaria Development along with JH Investments will develop this beautiful property into different units that will range from 1 to 10 acre estates. We are planning on over 400 home sites, will include a private gated subdivision with clubhouse, pool, lakes, streams, playground, volleyball, sports court, putting green and full 9 hole artificial turf par 3 course as well as miles of hiking and biking trails. This property has some amazing views that stretch north to include "Twin Sisters", Blanco, Johnson City and Canyon Lake view's south. There will be a retail section close to Hwy 306 that will include restaurants, bars and other businesses.
"We are very excited about this project because of how allows us to expand our capabilities to smaller tracts and more amenities that will be built for all residents to enjoy", say Phil Zaccaria.
This is the third development by Zaccaria Development in the area. The first, "Estates at Zaccaria Ranch", is conveniently located on FM 1863, between New Braunfels and Bulverde Texas. The second development," Estates at Mitchell Ranch", each with 5-10 acre estates, and is located on Hwy 46 only 2.6 miles from Hwy 281.
For more information, please contact Phil Zaccaria at 210-860-7445 or visit http://www.zaccariaranch.com
Media Contact
Phil Zaccaria - General Partner/CEO, Zaccaria Development Company, 210-860-7445, zaccariaranch@yahoo.com
SOURCE Zaccaria Development Company