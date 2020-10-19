- Revenue up 2% to third-quarter record $1.06 billion, led by 13% Residential growth - GAAP EPS from continuing operations up 16% to record $3.42 - Adjusted EPS from continuing operations up 6% to third-quarter record $3.53 - Raising 2020 guidance for adjusted revenue from a decline of 10-15% to a decline of 5-9% - Raising 2020 guidance for GAAP EPS from continuing operations from $7.31-$8.11 to $8.35-$8.95 - Raising 2020 guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations from $7.90-$8.70 to $9.05-$9.65