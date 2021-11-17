MARBLE FALLS, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, partners in Marble Falls announce the lineup of 44 nights of events in celebration of the Christmas season. Events will kick off on Nov. 19, 2021, and end Jan. 1, 2022. The City of Marble Falls, along with the Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce, will kick off the Christmas celebrations with the opening of the 31st year of the Walkway of Lights and the new family favorite, the Winter Ice Skating Rink in Lakeside Park. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Walkway of Lights Parade will be held on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. Additional events throughout the season include Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Market on Main, Downtown Sip N' Shops and much more.
"We are looking forward to hosting a season full of holiday magic," said Mike Hodge, City Manager of Marble Falls. "This annual spectacle symbolizes the continuous joint effort between the City's community, Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, nonprofits, and volunteers who continue to make Marble Falls a special place to experience the holidays."
This season, the Walkway of Lights and the Winter Ice Skating Rink will be open nightly from Nov. 19, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022. The walkway gates open at 6 p.m. and while there is no cost to attend the Walkway of Lights, visitors are encouraged to give monetary donations to help support the event and local nonprofits. The newly paved path is ADA compliant as well as offering ease to those with strollers. Attendees can also enjoy ice skating presented by the City of Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. Ice skating is $10 in advance and $12 day of, with skate rentals included in the price of admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance at VisitMarbleFalls.org/Christmas. Private parties are also available.
On Dec. 3 and Dec. 21, the Walkway of Lights and Winter Ice Skating Rink will open at 5 p.m. for accessibility hour, which is reserved for members of the disabled community and their families.
To learn more about Christmas in Marble Falls, visit VisitMarbleFalls.org/Christmas. Click here to view the full 44 nights of events calendar with dates, times, and locations.
About Marble Falls
Marble Falls is a small Texas town in the Highland Lakes Region of the Texas Hill Country. Founded in 1887, its first settlers took advantage of nearby Granite Mountain and the Colorado River to build an economy at the turn of the century, with the town's population exploding in the decade after its founding. In 1917, Marble Falls became the first Texas town to elect a woman as Mayor, and Ophelia Crosby "Birdie" Harwood took office 3 years before women's suffrage was established in the United States. The town remained relatively sleepy until the end of World War II when a boom in population doubled the town's size. Growth continued at a steady clip until the present when Marble Falls retained its "small town" status without sacrificing the amenities and luxuries of a larger, more cosmopolitan city.
