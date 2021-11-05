DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exhibitor Media Group announced the winners of its Best of Show Awards and Buyers Choice Awards at the EXIBITORLIVE expo in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, presenting Captello, the industry leader in Universal Lead Capture solutions, with the Buyers Choice Award for their unique, end-to-end Universal Lead Capture and Gamification solution.
Originating the concept of a lead capture solution that can be defined as "Universal", Captello continues to set the gold standard for event professionals with a need for unprecedented flexibility and control over the lead capture process, from beginning to end.
Judges at the event cited Captello's End to End Lead Capture Solution as a distinguishing factor in their decision to grant Captello the Buyers Choice Award.
"Event professionals need more than a lead capture solution on the show floor. Captello provides 'the kitchen sink'... Everything exhibiting companies need, in one comprehensive platform. The app offers the sort of continuity and flexibility that enables events team members to start conversations and capture leads anywhere, on any device, then qualify, score and assign leads according to user-defined criteria, establish workflows for follow up and nurture, integrate with other CRM and Marketing Automation platforms, communicate with, and view team member availability at the event, share documentation, and schedule meetings with a live views of sales team calendar availability… a true end-to-end lead capture solution." - Brad Froese, Director of Marketing at Captello.
Also known for its arcade of brandable, user-customizable event activations for events and digital marketing, Captello continues to build on a growing suite of over 50 educational and entertaining game titles with integrated lead capture and a comprehensive gift card rewards center. Studies of gamification use by exhibitors over the past 18 months resulted in an average increase of booth traffic by 35% and leads captured by 500%.
Testifying to the power of gamification to unite teams and amplify engagement, Captello gamified EXHIBITORLIVE with a Treasure Hunt. Particiapting brands including Captello, 4imprint, Skyline, Corporate-FX, Class Exhibits, Exhibit City News Magazine, Women in Exhibitions, Trussworks, ExpoStars united, each using a game to create energy, increase leads, drive traffic, and initiate new conversations while offering a combined total of over $8,000 in prizes for participants, who traversed the show floor looking for Treasure Hunt stops to play and win.
"We as an exhibitor noticed quite a big difference in the number of people coming over and engaging with us." Kevin Carty, Executive VP, Classic Exhibits
"We participated in the Treasure Hunt this year. People could stop on by, follow the Treasure Hunt, win some cool prizes…. It was a great way to interact with all the people at the show and a little bit of extra fun for us. Next time you've got to give it a try!" Jen Klitzke, Trade Show Manager, 4imprint
"Captello allowed me to process everybody at the same time by playing my game on the treasure hunt... I can tell you that I've had more people stopping by just to play the game and getting involved with my presentation. Captello was the answer. So I would highly recommend that you look into Captello as well." Scott Tokar, Trade Show Magician, Corporate-FX
Captello offers the only fully user-customizable activations available to event professionals with a simple activation builder that enables clients to customize and launch games quickly using a simple builder, without the need for developers or outside support. The arcade includes important categories for business use such as Games that Educate, Games that Entertain, Games of Chance, Audience Polls & Surveys, and Captello's exclusive Waypoint Activations that can be used to set up physical and virtual locations for Treasure Hunts and Scavenger Hunts.
For more information: Captello Universal Lead Capture and Event Engagements.
Media Contact
Brad Froese, Captello, 8883996430, bsfroese@captello.com
SOURCE Captello