ARGYLE, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The current United States opioid overdose epidemic is a complex, multifaceted, public health emergency that urgently requires interventions. The economic burden of opioid use disorder is estimated to be over one billion dollars annually in the U.S. when accounting for healthcare and treatment, criminal justice, lost productivity, and value of life lost costs.(1)
One billion dollars annually in the U.S. when accounting for healthcare and treatment, criminal justice, lost productivity, and value of life lost costs.(1) This is rough 20K times than an average new car costs (6), 200 times more than having a 30s Super Bowl commercial (8), ten times more than a Mega Millions Drawing.(7)
In addition to dollars, a comprehensive picture accounts for prevalence and finality of associated consequences. Over 70% of the 70,630 overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. From 2018 to 2019, there were significant changes in opioid-involved death rates (2):
- Opioid-involved death rates increased by over 6%.
- Synthetic opioid-involved death rates increased by over 15%
A survey by the American Psychiatric Association indicated that 1/3 of those surveyed knew someone with an opioid use disorder (OUD). Yet the stigma surrounding OUD means that fewer than 20 percent of patients have access to treatment.(1)
Dr. Melissa Pennington, Santé's Medical Director commented on people's unwillingness to seek treatment for OUD. "The underlying cause of patients' opioid use disorder is very complicated, and stigma around their opioid use creates barriers for people to access care. Those who do not understand addiction, may blame the patients themselves for their lack of self-discipline. But opioid use is more than personal choices, as external factors out of someone's direct control could also have an impact. For example, a medically recommended use of opioids due to injuries could progress into an opioid addiction. As healthcare providers, we need to use person-centered language and deliver messages emphasizing evidence-based solutions, which will help patients returning to productive and fulfilling lives."
Stigmas cause challenges for those who are stigmatized, with reduced employment and educational opportunities, as well as marital and social problems. Many people have negative attitudes toward people with OUD and want to put distance between them.(3) A recent study in 2018 has shown that only 28 percent of Americans are willing to work with someone with OUD on their jobs, and only 16 percent of Americans would accept someone with OUD to marry into their families. Isolation, discrimination and prejudice are obstacles to social inclusion, which make people with OUD less likely to seek substance abuse treatment and maintain sobriety.(4)
The stigma on addiction extends to a stigma on treatment as well, as only 49% of Americans believe that there is an effective long-term treatment for opioid use disorder. However, FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder, such as methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone, are effective in helping people overcome addiction, stay in recovery longer, and prevent relapse.(5) As half of Americans do not believe effective treatment exists, it is necessary to raise awareness, break stigmas to reduce treatment barriers and increase delivery of medications to people diagnosed with OUD, which the majority of Americans with opioid use disorder do not receive.(3) Therefore, on an individual level, we need to treat people who have been diagnosed with respect, avoid using stigmatizing language, develop a scientific understanding of the illness, and encourage our loved ones to seek help when needed. We should also advocate the collaboration between medical personnel, public health officials and community-based organizations so they can bring the awareness, resources, and expertise to address this complex and fast-moving epidemic.
