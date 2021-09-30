PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E-commerce platforms such as Amazon have greatly expanded in recent years, creating the demand for more sellers and products. Merchants now have more potential customers than ever before but also more competition.
ProTexting, a leading provider of SMS marketing services, offers clients a way to connect with their customers via text messaging. According to ProTexting CTO Petar Kassov, more businesses are discovering how SMS or text message marketing can help them acquire more customers and build deeper relationships with existing customers.
Kassov says, "As e-commerce and, in particular, Amazon, enjoy explosive growth, sellers are looking for better ways to engage with customers in an increasingly competitive atmosphere. Amazon isn't really set up to encourage direct communication between sellers and buyers. Merchants need to be proactive and find ways to engage, while complying with Amazon's policies, of course. SMS messaging gives sellers a quick and reliable way to stay in touch with customers."
"It's simple for ProTexting clients to integrate SMS messaging with Amazon. First, sellers need to register keywords with us (ProTexting) to set up campaigns. These are simple terms used to activate campaigns. For example, customers might text back words such as SALE if you're offering a discount on future purchases. Campaigns are automated, so when a customer texts you, they'll immediately receive the reply you set up." Kassov goes on to list a number of ways that Amazon sellers can use text messaging to engage with customers.
- Customers can text sellers to verify that they've received their orders.
- Sellers can remind customers to leave product reviews on Amazon.
- Ask customers to provide their info to receive more Amazon products to try out, for example, free sample products.
- Send customers information on your other products and promotions as well as free samples and trials campaigns on newly launched ASINs.
- Send replies based on star ratings given by customers. When customers review your product on Amazon, the system automatically detects the rating (between 1 and 5 stars). You can set up different responses based on their rating.
- Send customers birthday and holiday greetings.
- Use other ProTexting apps with Amazon campaigns, such as SMS Coupons, Drip Campaigns, Shopify Integration, Text 4 Info, Dedicated Short Codes, 10DLC numbers and more.
ProTexting has 3 plans for Amazon sellers, Amazon Starter, Amazon Experienced, and Amazon Pro. Clients can choose the appropriate plan based on the scale of their business and how many customers, keywords, and features they want to access.
According to Kassov, "Both e-commerce and mobile marketing are fast-growing trends that are transforming the way people shop. Using them together can be very powerful. Text messages are opened at a rate of around 98%, making it the most efficient way to reach customers. SMS marketing is one of the best ways for e-commerce sellers to boost their Amazon business."
ProTexting, based in Plano, Texas, has been offering SMS services since 2010. Their clients include businesses and organizations of all sizes across many industries.
