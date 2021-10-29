HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most things start with a quick search on Google, whether it's the beginning of extensive "window shopping" or the advent of learning more knowledge than anyone really needs. It's why companies worldwide compete to appear on the first page of a search result. But everyone in the know knows that Google's algorithm is pretty picky about what appears center stage. That's why search engine optimization (SEO) is becoming increasingly important. To help with building organic traffic, Actual SEO Media, Inc. has seven general SEO tips.
What is search engine optimization? Everyone knows searching for something on Google will return results that are most relevant to whatever was put in the search bar. Therefore, optimizing businesses' websites so they're more likely to appear for certain searches is a way to expand organically.
1. Choose your keywords wisely.
What are "keywords"? They're the words that people will input to search for necessary information. Using specific keywords in an informative article or blog is one way to bring people searching for more info to the site.
Tailoring keywords to specific niches is almost an art form. First, it needs to be relevant. Next, Google dislikes duplicates, so you can't use the same one repeatedly. A site using synonyms or related words will appear friendlier in Google's eyes. If you're unsure where to start your keyword research, contact a digital marketing agency to help you guide you on the right track.
2. Create diverse content.
After choosing relevant keywords that are likely to bring people to your site, it's time to create content. This content can range from blogs and articles to infographics, announcements, etc. Anything that can generate interest for people to stick around and check out the rest of the site is valuable.
Let the creativity flow. Bland, generic, or repeated topics and posts won't attract people. It won't please Google either.
3. Write click-worthy headlines.
Once there is content with keywords that can bring potential clients back to your site, it's time to appeal more to the masses. Even if your content appears further up in the search results, it doesn't necessarily mean people are clicking on the link. It just means there's a higher chance of them doing so.
Crafting blogs or articles' titles to entice readers is also another art form. Punctuation plays a key role, so experiment with the format of the headline. There's a difference between "Basic SEO Guidelines on How to Improve Visibility" versus "SEO Guidelines: 6 Tips On How to Improve Website Traffic."
4. Create a mobile-friendly website.
Over half of searches are made from a mobile phone. Ensuring a site is mobile-friendly is a boon for both users and the company. The easier it is to access, the more traffic it'll generate.
Google announced a while back that with the advent of mobile phones, its search algorithms would check if a site was mobile-friendly. The less it is, the further down it'll appear on a search result, even if everything else is excellent.
5. Ensure the website's load times are smooth and speedy.
No one wants to have to deal with load times. Time is short, and no one wants to waste it waiting for something to buffer. Google doesn't enjoy it either, which will push you further down the search rankings.
Occasionally testing your pages' loading speeds will ensure better results and more people sticking around after clicking.
6. Realize the power of social media.
In today's online environment, social media has become the community hot spot for visibility and recognition. Using it in conjunction with other releases and announcements will generate more traffic and expand exposure to the masses.
Even if you have a social media account, if it's not active, it's as useless as not having one at all. Many people use social media platforms to share information, links, images, etc. Even Google checks a website's social media activity for ranking relevancy purposes.
7. Remain patient.
Once everything's set up, the final thing to do is wait. If anyone says they can instantly put you on the front page of Google, they're either joking or lying. It may take months, even years for pages to climb the ranks. Setting everything right is only the first step.
Patience is the key to everything, whether that's running a business or waiting for inspiration to strike. Waiting for results may not be the most productive, but creating and crafting more content to make your brand or company more relevant is.
As a leading SEO company in Houston, Actual SEO Media, Inc. helps clients expand their online presence. By using a variety of techniques, the company aims to maximize clients' search engine optimization and widen their clients' scope of recognition. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.
