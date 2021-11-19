DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zen Media, an innovative and transformative B2B PR and Marketing agency, has named Stephanie Chavez as President. She was previously Chief Marketing Officer for the firm. Chavez was Zen's first employee back in 2009. She worked with Zen Media CEO and founder Shama Hyder for five years and was instrumental in transforming Zen Media from a startup digital marketing firm into an international player with clients across the globe.
Chavez rejoined Zen in January 2020 and has led the company's transformation and rapid growth with employees located all across the United States as a remote-first company.
"At Zen, our values are summed up by the 5 H's—Hungry, Happy, Humble, Helpful, and High-performing," said Hyder. "Stephanie is the embodiment of these traits, and I'm thrilled to have her lead our growing team forward. Everyone talks about how great their culture is, but I think it speaks volumes that we've had multiple employees come back to Zen - including our original head of search."
"I truly believe in the Zen business model and culture," said Chavez. "I am so excited to take this role on. We have an incredible team of talented, creative individuals, and I know that the best is yet to come for Zen and our clients."
Chavez will oversee Zen's Leadership Team, including:
Idan Shnall, VP of Search Marketing
Zack Ambold, Director of Social Media
Mallory Factor, Director of Business Development
Oliver Hays, Director of Media Relations
Francisco Martinez, Director of Data Analytics
Kayla Morrison, Director of Client Relations
Megan Noorman, Editorial Director
Ayla Whittington, Creative Director
Prior to her return to Zen, Chavez was the Director of Marketing at The Trade Group where she built an internal marketing department from the ground up and grew an inbound sales engine to a multi-million-dollar revenue generator in just a few short years.
As part of her role, Chavez and the Zen team provide "Virtual CMO" services for several client organizations. Through this model, Chavez and the Zen team work with brands that need more than just a few marketing campaigns but less than a full-time, in-house marketing team. For these businesses, Chavez partners to identify and outline strategic goals, develop the strategies to meet them, and design and successfully execute the campaigns.
Chavez is also an esteemed member of the CMO Club, serves on the Texas Women's University School of Business Dean's Leadership Council, and she was named a Cynopsis Top Women in Media honoree in 2019. In addition, she loves sharing her insights on marketing and PR with students at Texas Woman's University, where she speaks regularly. In December 2019, she became a Certified Trade Show Marketer, receiving her certification from Exhibitor Media and Northern Illinois University. Only 1% of global event marketers hold this certification.
About Zen Media
Zen Media is an award-winning B2B PR and Marketing agency. The company was founded by CEO Shama Hyder in 2008 as one of the first digital marketing companies to address the unique challenges of the social media age. Since then, the company has evolved to serve technology-driven b2b brands looking to maximize their key moments, drive demand, and—ultimately—drive dollars. 80% of Zen Media's marketing and PR campaigns go viral.
