AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freebirds World Burrito, known as Texas' No. 1 Burrito™, is deploying the Wisetail learning experience platform, built on its award-winning learning management software, to help strengthen culture, engagement and well-being for employees, also known as Tribe members. Wisetail's learning management system (LMS) and learning experience platform (LXP) makes it easy for Tribe members to stay up to date with responsibilities and foster a community with fellow Freebirds employees.
"Freebirds' Tribe members are at the heart and soul of the company. It's our priority to make sure they have access to tools and resources needed to feel their best at work while also being able to build a community with fellow Tribe members," said Mica Willoughby, Director of Training and Internal Communications at Freebirds World Burrito. "In its first week of implementation, we've had amazing engagement from our Tribe, including over 4000 Tribe member likes within the platform and a lot of positive feedback."
"An empowered company culture leads to positive brand affinity — for both employees and customers. It's critical for employees to feel a sense of community and it's our mission to help companies achieve that with Wisetail's LMS and LXP solutions," said Ali Knapp, President at Wisetail. "We look forward to helping Freebirds' Tribe members connect with one another and succeed in ways they didn't know possible."
The Freebirds Tribe are recognizing the positive impact of the company's investment in new technology. One Tribe member within the Wisetail platform commented, "Just like Freebirds!!! Always trying to be innovative and making our company the best we can be."
The partnership with Wisetail is just one of many investments in technology that is fueling Freebirds' dynamic growth. Earlier this month, Freebirds announced a partnership with Now Cuisine to implement robotic Takeout Stations across Dallas, slated to launch in 2022. The Takeout Stations will produce fresh bowls, 24/7 starting in multifamily and office buildings, with plans to later expand to college campuses, airports, hotels, and other locations. Additionally, the company recently deployed the Qu unified omnichannel ordering platform at its restaurants, creating one unified system that integrates in-store POS equipment, online and mobile ordering, third-party delivery systems, inventory tracking, CRM systems and Freebirds' loyalty program.
This summer, Freebirds announced a major unit expansion, planning to double its total number of locations over the next 5 years. The main areas of expansion will be across Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, though the growth will see locations open across the state. The brand has already announced new restaurant openings in the pipeline in Spring, Kingwood, Dripping Springs, and Katy. With a slated 20% growth rate year over year, Freebirds will solidify its position as Texas' second-largest burrito chain.
As Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ and consumer choice for "Most Craveable Brand", Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. "It's Your World" at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won't find anywhere else. Freebirds offers customizable catering at scale. To learn more and place an order, visit freebirds.com/catering.
ABOUT FREEBIRDS
Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ has 55 locations throughout the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets, and everyone in between. Whether it's our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there's something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit http://www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.
ABOUT WISETAIL
Wisetail, an Intertek company, is a learning and development leader with a different vision — to build companies into communities. We support and strengthen every learner to ensure your brand promise is delivered to your people and the world. We view learning and engagement as the path to a stronger culture and a greater brand — and as vital to building those communities of employees, customers, and partners. We've developed solutions for limitless engagement opportunities of blended learning at its best and insights that drive results. Wisetail is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. To learn more visit http://www.wisetail.com, or follow Wisetail @Wisetail or on LinkedIn.
